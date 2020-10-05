Cork GAA pleads with fans to respect Covid-19 guidelines

Statement released in response to celebrations after Sunday’s senior hurling final

Blackrock celebrate their Cork SHC final win over Glen Rovers on Sunday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Cork GAA has “pleaded” with clubs not to breach public health guidelines when celebrating county title wins. In a statement released on Monday morning, the county was responding to social media coverage of Blackrock celebrations after the club had won its first senior hurling title in 18 years on Sunday.

It wasn’t the first issue that has arisen in relation to compliance with public health regulations within the county - or nationally - in respect of GAA-related activities.

There was, for example, controversy last week about social distancing observance at the Glanmire-Douglas minor football final.

In the statement, Cork GAA emphasised that public safety was paramount.

“Our priority throughout the pandemic has been keeping our GAA community safe.

“Anything that threatens that safety, and the very continuation of the game during Covid-19, needs to be avoided at all costs.

“To that end, we would plead with all clubs and supporters not to engage in celebrations that breach current guidelines.

“There will be county finals again next year - and we want to make sure Covid-19 does not rob some of the chance to enjoy them.”

Among the finals scheduled for resolution next weekend is the senior football decider between Nemo Rangers and Castlehaven.

