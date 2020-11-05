Conor McKenna and Gearóid Hegarty named PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Month

Limerick hurler Gearóid Hegarty and Tyrone footballer Conor McKenna have been chosen as the first PwC GAA/GPA Players of the Month in this year’s resumed intercounty season.

Hegarty has been a colossus for the Munster champions, who retained their league title by beating Clare last month. He scored five points from play in the match, which doubled up as league final and Munster quarter-final.

Gearoid Hegarty (right) has been impressive for Limerick so far. Photo: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

He was also in fine form against All-Ireland champions Tipperary in last Sunday’s provincial semi-final, scoring another two points from play in what was also a big win for the 2018 All-Ireland winners.

It wasn’t a factor in his winning the award, which was solely for the October display against Clare.

McKenna has created quite a stir since bringing the curtain down on a successful AFL career with Essendon and returning to play with Tyrone. In two league weekends, he assisted the county in retaining its Division One status by scoring 3-4 against Donegal, a match Tyrone lost, and the successful trip to Castlebar where they relegated Mayo.

Unfortunately for McKenna and his team, they lost to Donegal for a second time in just over two weeks last weekend in what circumstances have forced to be a knockout championship. But it has been a successful return for the former under-age star.