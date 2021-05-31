Clare treasurer apologises for comment about fundraising

The latest flash fire in Clare GAA has been settled. County treasurer, Michael Gallagher has issued an apology to the man who raised €4,000 to contribute towards meals for underage county teams – a gesture that Gallagher questioned as being potentially designed to “embarrass the county board”.

This went down badly with the clubs, some of whom were reported as considering making calls for his resignation. The benefactor, Niall O’Connor - son of former Clare joint-hurling manager, Gerry - raised the money because of reports that hot meals were being provided only within three weeks of a first championship match.

In response to a statement about his comments from Paddy Smyth, secretary of O’Connor’s club Éire Óg in Ennis, Gallagher wrote a letter of apology, which the club posted on social media on Sunday night.

“In response to your letter re. my comments directed at Niall O’Connor at last Monday night’s (24/05) Co Board Meeting, I would like to say, on reflection, I can see how my comments were hurtful and embarrassing to Niall and, I wish to offer my apologies directly to Niall for those comments.”

Also posted was O’Connor’s response, through the club.

“Niall O’ Connor welcomes the apology from Michael Gallagher and accepts it in a spirit of reconciliation and for the greater good of Clare GAA. Niall also wishes to acknowledge that, in hindsight, it would have been appropriate that the Co. Treasurer was involved in any fundraising initiatives.

“In view of the above, we now consider this matter closed and we wish to move on in a spirit of harmony, for the betterment of Clare GAA.”