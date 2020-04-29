Clare GAA stalwart Noel Walsh has died from Covid-19

The death has taken place of Noel Walsh, one the GAA’s most influential figures. From Miltown Malbay, he died in Ennis Hospital due to pneumonia caused by Covid-19 and was 84.

The Clare army officer - he became a colonel - was very involved in the county’s football tradition and was a selector in John Maughan’s management team in the memorable season that saw the county sensationally beat Kerry in the 1992 Munster final to win the title for the first time since 1917.

Noel Walsh played a significant role in facilitating the success, by campaigning tirelessly at Munster Council, for the introduction of an open draw in the provincial football championship and the end of Kerry and Cork being seeded every year to reach the final.

He would serve as chair of the Munster Council from 1995-98 by which stage the Clare hurlers had come to prominence with two All-Ireland victories.

As a national administrator, Noel Walsh was well known at congress where his reforming energy was turned to tirelessly campaigning for the opening of GAA grounds to other sports, an ambition that came to pass in 2005 with the decisions to allow rugby and soccer be played in Croke Park and last year to authorise Central Council to make the decision in relation to other venues.

He was a staunch supporter of the Railway Cups but not even his formidable advocacy could half the decline of the inter-provincial competitions.

Noel Walsh will be remembered for his radiant enthusiasm for the GAA and his courteous good humour. He twice sought the presidency of the association but lost out to Seán McCague and Seán Kelly in 1999 and 2002 - not before making one of the most memorable concession speeches in the former year.

He went on to be elected a trustee of the GAA in 2000. In retirement in recent years he was pleased to support his club St Joseph’s in its return to prominence in Clare, which saw them winning the last two county football titles.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.