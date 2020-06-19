Clanna Gael trekking around the world for Enable Ireland

Virtual journey by club members started last Saturday and will finish on Sunday

Dublin club Clanna Gael Fontenoy are nearing the end of the world this weekend. Photo: Inpho

Dublin club Clanna Gael Fontenoy are nearing the end of the world this weekend. Photo: Inpho

 

In another of the inventive fund raising charity schemes that have been a feature of the pandemic lockdown, Dublin club Clanna Gael Fontenoy are nearing the end of the world this weekend.

In a virtual trek around the globe by individual members, it is hoped to complete the 42,000 kilometres that represent a circumnavigation of the globe. The migration started last Saturday and the intention is to complete the digital journey by mid-summer’s day this Sunday.

It is hoped to raise €25,000 for three designated charities in the club’s catchment area: Enable Ireland (support services to children and adults with physical, sensory and intellectual disabilities), Iris Charles Centre (services to older people in need) and The Lighthouse (support and assistance to the homeless).

The ‘Distance Log’ and the ‘Donate’ button on the club’s website – https://clannagaelfontenoy.ie – present an ongoing tally of the progress to date.

The initiative has received strong endorsement from sporting notables, such as Dublin footballers, Dean Rock and Ciara Trant, former Dublin manager, Jim Gavin, his right-hand man Declan Darcy, who is a Clann member, Irish cricketer, Niall O’Brien, former world boxing champion Bernard Dunne and GAA President-Elect, Larry McCarthy from New York.

