Ciarán Murphy: Predictions are embedded in sport but why do we need them?

Predictions are the stock in trade of the modern professional pundit, as Rio Ferdinand discovered to his cost last week. On the eve of England-Scotland, he confidently predicted a convincing England victory, and then after the game he just as confidently blamed his pre-match ebullience on the pandemic – basically, ‘I got emotional, it’s been a long two years, what can I say’.

Confidence is never in short supply in that parish, and maybe that’s what you need to call results before they happen these days.