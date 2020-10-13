Casement Park redevelopment to be recommended for approval

Northern Ireland minister Nichola Mallon announced the news on Tuesday

Casement Park lies derelict in Belfast.

The future of Casement Park GAA stadium in west Belfast took a step forward on Tuesday when Northern Ireland Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon said she will recommend approval for the redevelopment of the ground.

Plans for the redevelopment of the ground were first announced in 2009 but have hit a number of speedbumps along the way with the home of Antrim GAA sitting idle and overgrown.

An initial planning approval for a 38,000-capacity venue was rejected by the High Court in 2014 following a challenge by nearby residents.

There were further setbacks when a safety expert declared that the proposed new stadium could not be evacuated properly in case of emergency and, in 2017, Ulster GAA submitted new plans which included reducing the planned capacity from 38,000 to 34,000 but repeated opposition from some local residents has continued.

However, progress now looks to have got the green light.

“Today marks a significant step in the redevelopment of Casement Park,” Mallon said on Tuesday.

“The Ulster Council of the GAA can now move forward with their ambitious plans for the regeneration of the stadium.

“Since taking office I have stressed the need for progression of this long-awaited application. I acknowledge that this approval was not an easy decision, there has been an extensive consultation process due to the complexities of the application and the level of public representation in relation to the proposal.

“I recognise the impacts on residential amenity from the proposed development but ultimately I had to weigh such impacts with the social and economic benefits that would result from the completion of this project and I truly believe that the Casement Park stadium will be successful.

“The new stadium is of high quality design and will become a renowned landmark building which will provide a further catalyst for regeneration of the Andersonstown Road and an economic boost to west Belfast in general. Belfast as a whole shall benefit from this redevelopment, connecting people from across the city, the north and further afield.

“This stadium will boost sports tourism and the economy in the north. Jobs during the construction phase and additional jobs for the daily management are to be welcomed.

“This decision represents a significant boost for our economy, our community and sports across Ulster and across our island.”

Ulster GAA described the announcement as “hugely positive news”.

