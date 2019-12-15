Brian Lohan’s Clare tenure starts with win over Tipperary

Liam Sheedy starts three All-Ireland finalists in Munster Hurling League opener

Updated: 10 minutes ago

Tipperary’s Ronan Maher tries to chase down Clare’s David Reidy. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Tipperary’s Ronan Maher tries to chase down Clare’s David Reidy. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

 

Clare 2-17 Tipperary 1-19

The Brian Lohan era in Clare got off to a winning start as they came from behind to defeat Tipperary in the opening round of the Munster Hurling League in Nenagh on Sunday.

The Banner county scored the last four points of the game in front of a crowd of just 830 to defeat the All Ireland champions.

“We got the last four scores which was good. The first thing you want is a bit of spirit and endeavour and we got that,” said the new Clare manager.

For Liam Sheedy, it was about getting back on the road for another campaign having started with just three of the side that began the All-Ireland final in August.

Clare goalkeeper Andrew Fahy takes a púc out against Tipp. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho
Clare goalkeeper Andrew Fahy takes a púc out against Tipp. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

“I got see a lot of new faces which was encouraging. Some guys that didn’t see a lot of action last year.

“We probably ran out of legs. I don’t think we scored the last ten minutes of the first half or the second half. We have done a little bit of work the last two weeks and we are a little bit behind the curve,” he said.

One of those three players was Jason Forde, who top scored with 14 points - five from play - in a marked contribution, with new faces Paul Flynn, Craig Morgan and Paddy Cadell showing well.

Both of Clare’s goals came in the first half from Ian Galvin and Seadna Morey while Tom Fox struck for Tipperary’s early in the second half. Tipp looked set to press on for victory until Clare’s late rally to take the two points in Group A.

Tipperary have little time to recover as they face Limerick in round two next Friday night.

Clare: A Fahy (0-1, free); J McCarthy, J Browne, E Quirke; C Malone, K Hehir, D Fitzgerald; S Morey (1-0), D Reidy, I Galvin (1-2), N Deasy (0-7, five frees), D Ryan (0-2); M O’Neill, C Guilfoyle, P Collins (0-3). Subs: A McCarthy (0-1) for Ryan (20 mins, inj); R Taylor for Galvin (47m); A Shanagher for Morey (50m); C McInerney (0-1) for O’Neill (54m); D McMahon for Guilfoyle (56m).

Tipperary: P Maher; J O’Dwyer, J Moloney, C Morgan; A Flynn, R Maher, R Byrne; M Breen (0-1), P Cadell; M Kehoe, T Fox (1-0), J Cahill; W Connors (0-1), J Forde (0-14, seven frees, two sideline cuts), P Flynn (0-3). Subs: C Darcy for Fox (52 mins); M McCarthy for Cahill (59m); P Maher for O’Dwyer (63m); B Heffernan for Moloney (68m inj).

Referee: C Lyons (Cork).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.