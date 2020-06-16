Bookings for GAA Cúl Camps to reopen on June 22nd

The GAA has announced plans for its 2020 Kellogg’s Cúl Camps and a television series build-up on TG4. Camps will start on 20th July, which is Phase 4 of the lockdown relaxation schedule. Bookings re-open on 22nd June and because of the disruption caused by the pandemic, full refunds are available to the 4,000 who have already pre-registered.

Refunding is one of three options that have already been offered together with a partial refund plus a set of the Cúl Camps kit or priority booking on one of the re-scheduled camps.

Safety protocols for the camps will be released to all who register.

Speaking in these pages last April about the camps’ potential return, the scheme’s national coordinator Charlie Harrison outlined various measures under consideration, including the need for social distancing.

“One of our working scenarios is that we wouldn’t even open changing rooms and they’d be outside and even eat their lunches outside, weather depending and within social restrictions. Even if we did have to go inside we could cut down the numbers to make sure everyone’s still two metres apart.

“On the field social distancing will be catered for by breaking into smaller groups, if necessary by scheduling afternoon as well as morning sessions, and observing social distancing with activities like the skills challenge and relays.”

He had been researching the best way of approaching the problem by looking at the progress of relaxed restrictions in other countries.

“We’ve been sourcing hand sanitisers and soap to make sure that all of our venues have those materials. We’re coming up with different protocols and I’ve been in touch with people in Denmark about their return-to-school experiences so we’d be following those with regard to drop-offs and pick-ups with parents not getting out to talk to each other and keeping our groups small – that type of thing.

“We’ve prepared for all sorts of different scenarios: what to do if someone gets ill and supplying information for contact tracing.”

The Cúl Camps will be promoted for three weeks in advance by a series of programmes on TG4, broadcasting Monday to Friday, morning and afternoon and available on the TG4 Player.

Cúl Camp TV, produced by Nemeton, will be presented by Gráinne Bleasdale and goes out Monday to Friday from 29th June to July 17th. It will also feature Cork dual player Rena Buckley, Dublin hurler Liam Rushe and former Donegal footballer Kevin Cassidy.

Organised by counties and clubs and now something of a national institution, they were described by association director general Tom Ryan in February’s annual report as “the biggest child sport promotion in the world”.

Last year they attracted nearly 156,175 children between the ages of six and 13 to 1,250 centres around the country. Since 2006, 1,389,539 children have participated in the programme.

GAA President John Horan welcomed confirmation their return this year.

“I am delighted that we are in a position to confirm plans around arrangements for our 2020 Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps and acknowledge all of the work that has taken place in recent weeks in an effort to get us to this point.

“2020 has been a very challenging year for everyone and we have had to revisit what are the most successful underage camps run by any organisation, anywhere.”

A list of all venues will be confirmed on the Cúl Camp website gaa.ie/kelloggsculcamps on 22nd June when bookings reopen.

Prices: First child €65.00/£55.00, second child €60.00 / £50.00, third+ children €50.00 /£45.00.

Times: Morning: (09.30 to 13.30), Mid-morning: (10.00 to 14.00), Afternoon: (14.30 to 18.30).

These options will be clearly outlined on the camps website and details on specific camps safety protocols will be shared with all those registering for camps.