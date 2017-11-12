Australia seal first Test in Adelaide against goal-shy Irish

The hosts have 10 points to spare ahead of next week’s second Test, a sellout in Perth
Australia’s Nat Fyfe celebrates scoring a goal in Adelaide. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Australia’s Nat Fyfe celebrates scoring a goal in Adelaide. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Australia 63 Ireland 53

Australia had 10 points to spare in winning the first Test of the 2017 International Rules series in Adelaide on Sunday morning.

Ireland’s only goal of the game came in the second quarter, via Michael Murphy, as they were outscored two goals, 13 overs and 12 behinds; to one goal, 13 overs and eight behinds.

During a strong final quarter by the visitors, in which the excellent Murphy and Conor McManus scored two overs apiece, Ireland scored seven overs to halt the Australian momentum and reduce the lead from 15 to 10 points.

During that period Australia got a crucial goal to cement the Test victory, in which their use of an extra man in defence caused a wasteful Irish attack trouble. Ultimately the Australian’s dominance in the third quarter, and Ireland’s inability to take their goal chances proved the difference.

The teams meet again in six days for a sellout in Perth.

