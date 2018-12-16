Armagh hit St Mary’s for six in one-sided rout

Armagh 6-17 St Mary’s 1-7

Armagh engaged overdrive virtually from the opening minute to brush aside the challenge of St Mary’s University in this painfully one-sided Dr McKenna Cup tie at Crossmaglen.

Ahead by 5-12 to 0-3 at the interval – their goals coming from man of the match Jack Grugan (two), Jason Duffy, Stefan Campbell and Ryan McShane – the Orchard County took their foot off the accelerator after the break but a sixth goal from Connaire Mackin further emphasised their authority.

A late consolation goal from Ryan Coleman was all that a demoralised St Mary’s side could muster in a match that proved a particularly chastening experience for them.

ARMAGH: S O’Hanlon; J Duffy (1-2, one free), R Kennedy, R McCaughley; C Mackin (1-1), G McCabe, B Donaghy; N Grimley, R McQuillan (0-1); R McShane (1-1), J Hall (0-2), R Grugan (0-2); J Grugan (2-2), J Og Burns (0-2), S Campbell (1-0).

Subs: R O’Neill (0-1 free) for Hall (30 mins), J Morgan (0-1) for McQuillan, A Forker (0-2) for Donaghy, P Casey for Grimley (all h/t).

ST MARY’S: B McKinless; C McAllister, C Dillon, M Rooney; C Byrne (0-1), R McCusker, J Hannigan; S McConville (0-4, two frees), A Duffy (0-1); A Boyle, R Coleman (1-1), T O’Kane; D McKinless, N Toner, R McSherry.

Subs: C Goodwin for O’Kane (41 mins), P McSorley for Duffy (66), T Sludden for D McKinless (66), G O’Neill for McSherry (68).

Referee: Ciarán Branagan (Down).