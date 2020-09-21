Arlene Foster concerned by pitch invasion after Tyrone final

Crowds raced onto the field at Omagh’s Healy Park following Dungannon Clarkes’ victory

Dungannon players celebrate with their fans after winning the Tyrone county title. Photograph: Inpho

Northern Ireland’s First Minister has expressed deep concern at a pitch invasion following Sunday’s senior football final in Tyrone.

Jubilant crowds raced onto the field at Omagh’s Healy Park following Dungannon Clarkes’ victory over Trillick, prompting concerns for Arlene Foster about social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dungannon became Tyrone football champions for the first time in 64 years after securing victory in a penalty shoot-out, but after the match Foster tweeted: “Significant milestone for Dgn but Covid-19 is no respecter of victories. Other events being responsible. Sport & health will be the losers.

“UlsterGAA need to address this. Serious questions arising from videos.”

Foster added: “Deeply concerned about the images from yesterday’s GAA match.”

Earlier this summer Ulster GAA set limits on the number of spectators attending events - 400 are currently allowed to attend club matches in its six counties. Supporters were strongly advised to wear face coverings at games and bring their own hand sanitiser.

