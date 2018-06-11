All-Ireland SFC qualifier draw: Mayo to meet Tipperary

Mayo will square up against Tipperary in the second round of the All-Ireland senior football championship qualifier’s after the draw was made on Monday morning.

Stephen Rochford’s side hammered Limerick on Sunday to advance to the second round and they will now play Tipp who were beaten by Cork in the semi-final of the Munster Championship.

Meanwhile, Tyrone were rewarded for their controversial win over Meath with a tie against Carlow who lost out to Laois in the Leinster semi-final on Sunday.

There are all-Ulster and all-Leinster clashes in Cavan v Down and Longford v Kildare.

In the other games, Waterford will meet Monaghan after they recorded a first championship win in seven years when they beat Wexford on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Offaly host Clare, Sligo take on Armagh and Leitrim face Louth.

Fixture details will be confirmed later with the games set to take place on the weekend of June 23rd and 24th.

All-Ireland SFC Qualifier Round Two Draw

Tipperary v Mayo

Waterford v Monaghan

Cavan v Down

Carlow v Tyrone

Offaly v Clare

Longford v Kildare

Sligo v Armagh

Leitrim v Louth