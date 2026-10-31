‘My dad didn’t even watch it’: Niall Morgan relives nail-biting winning free for Edendork

It was the Tuesday night before the Tyrone final and Edendork were training at Healy Park in Omagh. Niall Morgan hardly needs fresh schooling on its grooves and contours at this stage but when it’s your club’s first appearance in a county final, you eat every bit of it up. As training came to an end, he went out around the 45 on the stand side and set a ball on the ground.

“This is it,” Morgan said. “This the last kick. This is the kick to win it.” And so he got into his routine. Five steps back, three to the left, a look at the posts, a look at the ball. A last look at the posts and up he stepped ... and missed. His team-mates Ben Cullen and Conor Mallon were there with him and let him know all about it.

“And I said: ‘No, no, no, no ... the referee said he wasn’t happy with something there ... retake, retake.’ And then I hit it again and missed again and I was going: ‘No, no, there was a sub coming on ...’ It took about five or six goes to score one. The two of them came to me at different times afterwards on Friday night and were going: ‘All them extra goes you took worked out.’”

When it all came down to it, Morgan never wanted anything else. He’s been kicking last-minute frees his whole career. Some have gone over, some haven’t. He nailed one to beat Mayo this year in the championship but he’s missed his share too – straight away, he mentions one at the death against Monaghan in the 2014 Ulster quarter-final. They all stay with him.

But none will ever mean what this one did. A kick to win your club’s first ever county title. A kick in injury-time at the end of a replay. A kick late on a Friday night when the place has gone feral and it feels like every last drop of drama has already been wrung out of the whole thing. It would be a huge moment in anyone’s life and maybe not everybody would be equal to it. That thought never crossed Morgan’s mind.

Niall Morgan of Edendork scores the winning two-pointer free-kick at Healy Park, Omagh. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

“They’re the kicks you want,” he says. “Whenever somebody says to you: ‘We trust you to come up and hit this kick ...’ How much better can that be? Darren McCurry’s handing you the ball and telling you to put over the bar. You’re thinking, ‘these boys are trusting me with the biggest kick in our club’s history’.

“Especially whenever it was Darren handing me the ball. I have no doubt if it was a few metres further in, he’d have taken it himself. But the fact that he just turned and said put that over the bar, that just makes you feel totally invincible. They’re saying: ‘You are the man here. There’s nobody better to help us.’

“It’s not that people are saying: ‘Oh, he’s definitely going to score.’ It’s more that they’re saying: ‘We trust you to do this.’ Even if they can’t watch. Like my dad, he ran out to the back of the stand. He didn’t even watch it. There’s lot of Edendork people who only saw it in the replay later on.”

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It’s local lore around Edendork that the first ever Gaelic football match played in Tyrone took place in their parish. The club itself was founded years later, in 1932. But somehow, though tradition was strong and talent wasn’t usually an issue, they had never managed to make the planets align to win a county title. They’d never even been in a final.

Run your finger through the names on the team that finally got over the line last weekend and that lack of success feels confounding. Morgan, McCurry and, as of Thursday, Conn Kilpatrick are All Stars at county level. Ben Cullen is a Tyrone senior, Fiachra Nelis has an under-20 All-Ireland medal, Harry Óg Conlon has played minor and under-21 with Tyrone. Whatever the problem has been, ability is well down the list.

Edendork players celebrates at the final whistle. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

“I suppose really it’s the fact that we’re a small club,” Morgan says. “If you ever looked at our reserve teams, they’re nearly always made up of lads who are very young and lads who are hanging on to play a bit at the end of their career. Anybody who is in their mid-20s is needed on the senior panel, basically.

“So three or four injuries could absolutely cripple us for the championship if they came at the wrong time. We’ve nearly always had a throng of players who’ve been on Tyrone underage teams but it just never happened at senior level.

“I remember we made a semi-final in 2001 and I was the ball boy – I was only nine or 10 at the time. And to me, these guys were absolute heroes. It was like, ‘oh my God, Edendork are in a county semi-final’. That was the first time we were ever there.”

The stretching of the numbers has always meant a double life for Morgan with Edendork. He started off as strictly a goalkeeper, then a goalkeeper who sometimes played outfield, then an outfielder who sometimes played in goals.

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This year, for the first time since his late teens, he has stayed between the sticks for every game. “Maybe I was the problem all along,” he says with a laugh. “I was on the edge of the wrong square.”

One way or another, it washed out as the season of their lives. Morgan has said a few times since last Friday night that this will stand as the highlight of his career, better even than winning the 2021 All-Ireland with Tyrone. He knows how that sounds, that maybe people will think it’s the emotion of the moment overwhelming him. But he sticks by it.

Niall Morgan and Darren McCurry celebrate after All-Ireland win in 2021. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

“It’s the difference between joy and relief,” he says. “When we won in 2021 with Tyrone, that was about relief. That was what I felt most of all with that All-Ireland, purely because Tyrone had won three All-Irelands before we came along. So we were just carrying the baton in a way. It felt like because you come from Tyrone, people expect you to win All-Irelands. So it was pure relief – we’ve actually done it.

“Whereas with Edendork, we had never done it. We had no history of it. We were never even in a final before, so when it happened and the final whistle went, you’re just in awe. Like, is this really happening? And when we were up lifting the trophy, you were looking down at the people on the pitch and going, ‘I didn’t know there were that many people even in Edendork’.

“You had people who came home from America for it. People who came home from England. There’s a man I know who changed his flights after the drawn game so he could stay on for the replay. And there were loads of people who couldn’t be there – on the bus on the way back to the club, we Facetimed Darren McCurry’s brother who is in Australia. He’d have been in his absolute element but he couldn’t get back for it.”

The days and nights since have been everything they could have dreamed of. The thing about a Friday night final is the “Monday Club” also takes in the Saturday and Sunday. Morgan is a teacher – he was never as happy to see a midterm break. The weekend was long and tested everyone’s stamina. They wouldn’t change a minute of it.

“You were just so happy. You hear all the psychologists and the buzzwords are about being present and staying in the moment to appreciate it, but it wasn’t hard. Everyone was appreciating it. You’d see someone across the bar and you wouldn’t even have to say a word between the two of you. You just smiled at each other and you knew what the other one was feeling. Just pure joy.”

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They got back together on Tuesday night to see about their plan for Ulster. On paper, they have one of the strongest teams in the competition and they’re facing Down champions Clonduff (this evening at 6.15pm in Newry), who themselves have been flat-out celebrating with their first county title in 26 years. Edendork have never had a provincial campaign – Morgan says they’re well up for this one.

“I saw a thing online on Monday where someone had done up a graphic for the provincial and All-Ireland club championships. And to see the Edendork crest there was just so funny. I never thought I’d see the day. We won the intermediate title in Tyrone in 2020 but that was the Covid year so the provincial club championships got killed off.

“And then we got to the intermediate final again in 2022 and lost to Galbally, who went on to get to the All-Ireland final. I was watching them run out on to Croke Park in their club jerseys and I was so jealous. Imagine getting to do that with your club. So definitely, even though we’re very new to the scene, we’d love a chance to go on a bit of a run.

“I have no doubt Clonduff thought they’d be playing Errigal Ciarán so this is all new to them as well. They’ve had a bit more time than us to prepare maybe but hopefully we can give it a good rattle. Both teams are in bonus territory but Saturday night, RTÉ cameras there, what more could you want?”

Nothing more. Everything they wanted, they went and got.