All Stars ceremony live updates: Hurling team and players of year to be named

A seven-time All Star winner but not considered this year, TJ Reid has announced today that he has retired from intercounty hurling after a glittering career.

[ Kilkenny great TJ Reid announces his retirement from intercounty hurlingOpens in new window ]

Kilkenny's Henry Shefflin and TJ Reid. Photograph: James Crombie

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the All Stars awards ceremony, which will be presented at a special black-tie function held in Dublin’s RDS. The ceremony will take place between 7.30pm and 9pm tonight. The football team has already been announced, while we wait to hear the hurling team for this year. We will also hear who won footballer and hurler of the year.

The All-Stars are chosen by a panel of Gaelic games correspondents from across print, radio, tv and digital media and chaired by GAA president Jarlath Burns. The overall PwC GAA GPA Player and Young Player of the Year awards are chosen by the intercounty players themselves.

Footballer of the Year nominees: David Clifford (Kerry), Ryan O’Donoghue (Mayo), Jack Carney (Mayo)

Hurler of the Year nominees: Gearóid Hegarty (Limerick), Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick), Brian Hayes (Cork)