Ross Banville leads Shelmaliers to first Wexford hurling title since 2020

Ross Banville scored 12 points as Shelmaliers beat Rathnure St Anne's in the Wexford SHC final at Wexford Park on Sunday. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Kilkenny great Richie Power tasted managerial success as he led Shelmaliers to the Wexford SHC title with a two-point victory over Rathnure St Anne’s on Sunday.

Ross Banville scored 0-12 (nine frees) as the Castlebridge club upset the favourites by 1-18 to 2-13 to claim their third RJ Bowe Cup, and first since 2020.

Rathnure have now lost back-to-back finals since returning from the intermediate ranks in 2024.

The record winners struck the first major blow when Shane Lawler swooped upon a defensive error for a tap-in goal.

Backed by the wind, Banville manoeuvred Shels into a 0-11 to 1-4 lead by half-time.

They gained momentum by hitting the net within 14 seconds of the second-half throw-in. Captain Conor Hearne surged forward to skim a low shot under the goalkeeper.

Shels retained that seven-point advantage until the 53rd minute when Rory Higgins’s solo run turned defence into attack, playing in Jack Redmond to hammer home, which brought his tally to 1-4.

Shels survived another goalmouth scramble as their lead was trimmed to two points. Banville’s 12th point gave them some insurance as it came down to the last play. Man-of-the-match Simon Donohoe came up with the all-important moment to deflect Eamon Wickham’s equalising attempt over the bar.

They will visit Westmeath winners Lough Lene Gaels for the Leinster quarter-final on November 8th.

Meanwhile, Naas wrapped up their eighth Kildare SHC title in a row with a 3-13 to 0-11 victory over Maynooth.

Having seen their footballers shocked by the university town last weekend, Naas clinched their 14th hurling crown with second-half goals from Cathal Dowling, Brian Byrne, and Fionn Maher.

They had to come from behind as Tom Power steered the wind-assisted outsiders into a five-point head start before Charlie Sheridan got Naas on the board.

Maynooth, appearing in their fourth successive final, couldn’t hammer home their advantage as they led 0-7 to 0-5 at half-time.

Dowling gave Naas their first lead in the 38th minute, robbing the goalkeeper before firing the sliotar to the far corner.

They laboured to put Maynooth to bed with four points separating the sides as late as the 59th minute until Byrne dashed in for the clinching goal.

Maher was introduced to the field and less than 60 seconds later, he whipped home their third green flag.

Naas will host Offaly kingpins Kilcormac-Killoughey in their Leinster quarter-final in a fortnight.

Wexford SHC final: Shelmaliers 1-18 Rathnure St Anne’s 2-13

Kildare SHC final: Naas 3-13 Maynooth 0-11