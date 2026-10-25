Magherafelt end Newbridge’s hat-trick ambitions to take Derry SFC title

O'Donovan Rossa Magherafelt players celebrate with the John McLaughlin Cup after their victory over Seán O'Leary Newbridge at Celtic Park in the Derry SFC final. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

There are new football kings in Derry as, having lost three finals since 2020, Magherafelt got their hands on the John McLaughlin Cup with a 3-17 to 0-20 victory over hat-trick-chasing Newbridge, producing a devastating scoring burst either side of half-time.

The holders started brightly, Oisín Doherty prominent as they established a 0-7 to 0-4 lead, but Magherafelt took control through the outstanding Conall Higgins.

Higgins landed three two-pointers and a 45 as Magherafelt surged into a 0-13 to 0-7 interval advantage.

The winners made a blistering start to the second half, Johnny McErlain finding the net and Eoin McEvoy and Shane Heavron stretching their lead to 1-16 to 0-7.

Newbridge battled back impressively, with Doherty leading the charge, but an Aidan McCluskey goal on 56 minutes dealt their hopes another blow.

The challengers continued to fight, reducing the deficit to three points in injury-time, before Eoin McEvoy steadied Magherafelt with a crucial point.

Cormac Murphy then struck a third goal with the final action to seal an emphatic victory.

There was one three-in-a-row secured in Ulster, however, as Erne Gaels claimed a commanding 1-21 to 1-12 victory over Derrygonnelly Harps in the Fermanagh SFC final at Brewster Park.

Ultan Kelm was the star of the show, contributing 1-7 in an outstanding individual performance as Barry O’Hagan’s side retained their crown.

The Belleek men dominated the opening half, with Kelm finding the net and adding a two-pointer as they raced into a 1-9 to 0-0 lead.

Derrygonnelly rallied impressively before the interval, captain Gary McKenna leading the fightback as they reduced the deficit to six points.

Ultan Kelm helped Erne Gaels secure a three-in-a-row of Fermanagh SFC titles. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

However, Erne Gaels regained control after the restart, with Jack McCann, Dan McCann and Tommy McCaffrey prominent. An own goal briefly offered Derrygonnelly hope but the champions finished strongly, Kelm continuing to torment the Harps defence, while Dan McCann added 0-4.

The Belleek men now advance to face Donegal champions St Eunan’s in the Ulster Club SFC at Brewster Park in a fortnight.

There was a familiar winner in Waterford, too, as Rathgormack claimed a fourth successive SFC title for the first time in their history with an impressive 2-13 to 0-10 victory over The Nire at Fraher Field.

Kenny Hassett’s side produced a clinical counterattacking display; their nine-point winning margin was the widest of all four finals they have won on this run.

The Nire started brightly but Rathgormack soon seized control, Jason Curry landing an early two-pointer before his brother Stephen finished a flowing move to the net.

Further scores from Francis Roche and Adam Murray helped the champions establish a commanding 1-9 to 0-5 interval lead.

The Nire battled back after the restart and Conor Gleeson struck the crossbar with a gilt-edged goal opportunity but Rathgormack remained composed. Reece O’Mahony added the gloss with an injury-time goal as the champions retained the Conway Cup.

Rathgormack now face Clare winner Éire Óg in the Munster championship on November 8th.

Meanwhile, Ballinamore Sean Ó Heslin’s claimed their 22nd Leitrim SFC title with an impressive eight-point victory over Fenagh St Caillin’s in the final replay at Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada.

Fenagh, under the management of former Cavan forward Martin Dunne, started brightly with early points from Fergal McLoughlin and Ruairí O’Rourke but Ballinamore soon took control, Paul Moran levelling with a two-pointer before Tom Prior struck a superb goal.

Paul Honeyman converted a penalty and added a two-pointer as Ballinamore established a commanding 2-10 to 0-7 half-time lead.

Fenagh battled gamely after the restart, with Riordan O’Rourke and Oisín McLoughlin among their scorers, but the defending champions maintained their grip on proceedings.

Paul Moran effectively settled the contest when he fired home Ballinamore’s third goal with seven minutes remaining. Honeyman finished with 1-6 as Ballinamore completed a convincing victory.