Live GAA County finals: Ballyhale take on Tullaroan in Kilkenny ahead of Limerick hurling decider

Kilkenny SHC final: Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-10 Tullaroan 0-1

Kerry SFC final: Kenmare 1-3 Dr Crokes 0-0

Leitrim SFC final replay: Ballinamore v Fenagh, 2.30

Waterford SFC final: The Nire v Rathgormack, 2.30

Fermanagh SFC final: Derrygonnelly v Erne Gaels, 2.30

Kildare SHC final: Maynooth v Naas, 3.00

Wexford SHC final: Rathnure v Shelmaliers, 3.30

Mayo SFC final: Castlebar Mitchels v Garrymore, 3.30

Limerick SHC final: Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock, 3.45pm

Galway SFC final: Moycullen v Salthill-Knocknacarra, 4.00

Cork Premier SFC final: Nemo Rangers v St Finbarr’s, 4.00

Derry SFC final: Magherafelt v Newbridge, 5.00

Kerry: Underway in Killarney, where Dr Crokes are chasing their 15th county title. Facing them are Kenmare Shamrocks, chasing their first. A few of these Kenmare players have been in a final before as part of the Kenmare District team back in 2016 but this is their first time in the decider as a standalone club. And it’s the newcomers who have made the better start, with a goal from David Ciuciu pushign them inot an early lead at Fitzgerald Stadium. Kenmare 1-3 Dr Crokes 0-0

Kilkenny: Ominously for Tullaroan, TJ Reid has got in on the act now. It took him 12 minutes to even get the ball into his hand but he’s just iced a free and that’s an eight-point lead for the champions. Brian Cody follows up with another from play. This could be over already. Ballyhale 1-6 Tullaroan 0-0

Kilkenny: Ballyhale have settled much the better in Nowlan Park. Cody (2) and Mullen have tacked on points to push them six ahead inside the first seven minutes. They do have the wind but Tullaroan need to find a way to settle here. Ballyhale 1-4 Tullaroan 0-0

Kilkenny: GOAL FOR BALLYHALE! The Kilkenny final starts with a bang, as Adrian Mullen scrambles home a goal after 21 seconds. Eoin Cody streaked through but his shot was saved. Mullen was quickest to tidy up the rebound. Ballyhale 1-0 Tullaroan 0-0

"Cúl! A leiithéid de thús ag na Seamróga agus Adrian Mullen!🦾



Ballyhale hit the net in their first attack!



1 nóim @BallyhaleGAA 1-00 @TullaroanHurlin 0-00 @GAA_BEO #GAABeo pic.twitter.com/fEnjBj9Hfq — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) October 25, 2026

Team news from the Kerry final.

Like the runners in the Dublin marathon this morning, the game are staggered in terms of start times this afternoon. For the first while, we’ll be mostly keeping an eye on matters in Kilkenny in hurling and Kerry in football.

The Kilkenny final is fascinating, with Ballyhale and Tullaroan facing off not just for this year’s bragging right but also for top spot in the Kilkenny roll of honour. Up until last year, Tullaroan had never not been top of the list in terms of county championships, either jointly or, for the vast majority of the competition’s history, on their own. Ballyhale’s win in 2025 was their 21st title, pushing the one past Tullaroan for the first time ever. And so this is Tullaroan’s chance to grab that back, despite not having been to a final since 1994.

We’ve already had a couple of champions crowned this weekend, of course. Following on from Edendork’s historic first Tyrone title on Friday night, Kilmacud Crokes became Dublin hurling champions for the eighth time last night in Parnell Park. It was ultimately a bloodless enough affair against Cuala, with Crokes using the wind to build up a big half-time lead and Cuala making no real impression after the break. Gordon Manning was there for us and you can read his report here.

[ Kilmacud Crokes ease to Dublin SHC win that crushes Cuala’s double dreamOpens in new window ]

It’s late October, the wind is howling and there’s a massive Sunday of county finals ahead. We’ll keep you updated throughout the afternoon as a dozen titles are down for decision right around the country. The Kilkenny and Limerick finals are on TG4, with finals in Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Kildare available on Clubber. Fun day ahead.