Last-gasp Tomo Culhane goal hands Galway SFC title to Salthill-Knocknacarra

Salthill-Knocknacarra 2-12 Maigh Cuilinn 1-14

Substitute Tomo Culhane was the hero for Salthill-Knocknacarra as he slotted home a match-winning goal 10 seconds from the end of injury-time in a gripping finish to the Galway SFC final.

It seemed that champions Maigh Cuilinn, who came from six points adrift with 12 minutes left, had retained their crown when Peter Cooke pushed them in front in the second and final minute of stoppage time.

But Galway captain John Maher won the kickout and he set up the impressive Matthew Thompson, who presented the opportunity for Culhane to slot the ball low into the bottom right corner to secure their fourth title and first since 2012.

Salthill-Knocknacarra looked dead and buried when Culhane, working his way back from injury, was drafted after 21 minutes when they trailed by 0-4 to 0-0 after shooting half a dozen wides when failing to make use of the wind.

But his introduction led to a Salthill-Knocknacarra revival and after Mark Mannion finally got them off the mark on 25 minutes, Culhane landed five points, including a couple of two-pointers, to lead 0-6 to 0-4 at the break.

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Earlier Dessie Conneely had put Maigh Cuilinn in a strong position with four points against the wind.

Salthill-Knocknacarra introduced injured captain Daniel O’Flaherty at the break and with Michael Kitt and Maher dominating midfield and Matthew Thompson taking the game to the champions, they pulled 1-12 to 0-9 in front after 48 minutes. Colm Finnerty got the goal after a delivery from brother Rob, who was surprisingly held scoreless.

Salthill-Knocknacarra celebrate in Pearse Stadium, Galway. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Former Antrim and Galway player Owen Gallagher and Niall Walsh did most to revive Maigh Cuilinn, with a two-pointer from Conneely narrowing the gap.

Paul Kelly got an equalising goal after Gallagher hit the crossbar but just when it seemed Cooke had won it for the champions, Culhane produced his dramatic winner at the death.

Salthill/Knocknacarra: R Lavelle; D Conneely, D Kiely, E Wynne; P Kitt (0-0-1), M Mannion (0-0-1), A Mannion; J Maher, M Kitt; C Sweeney, M Thompson (0-0-2), M Mullery; C Finnerty (1-0-1), R Finnerty, R Walzer. Subs: C O’Toole for P Kitt (16-21, blood), T Culhane (1-2-2, 0-2f) for Walzer (21), D O’Flaherty (0-0-1) for A Mannion (half-time), D Hoare for Sweeney (51), M Culhane for M Kitt (60).

Maigh Cuilinn: N O’Donnell; C Corcoran, E Kelly, M Hynes; A Claffey, S Kelly, S O’Connor; P Kelly (1-0-0), G Davoren; J Moloney, N Walsh (0-1-3), P Cooke (0-1-0); Fionn McDonagh, Fiachra McDonagh, D Conneely (0-1-4, 0-2f). Subs: O Gallagher (0-0-1) for Fiachra McDonagh (half-time), J McLaughlin for Moloney (39), Fiachra McDonagh for Fionn McDonagh (50).

Referee: Shane Curley (Glinsk).