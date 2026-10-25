Kilkenny SHC final: Merciless Shamrocks Ballyhale leave sentiment at the door against Tullaroan

Shamrocks Ballyhale celebrate with the Tom Walsh Cup after their victory against Tullaroan in the Kilkenny Club Senior Hurling Championship final at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny, on Sunday. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Kilkenn y S H C final: S hamro c k s Ballyhale 2-24 Tullaroan 0-8

When the Shamrocks players gathered on Friday evening for their last meeting before the Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship final, there was a picture waiting for them in the room.

It was of them standing on the Croke Park pitch last December, heads down and shoulders low as St Martin’s lifted the cup after winning the Leinster club final by a point.

The message was pretty clear: that’s how last year ended, don’t be the ones looking at the other team lifting the cup again this Sunday.

The Shamrocks players took it on board. Just a few minutes after demolishing Tullaroan by 22 points – their largest ever winning margin in a county final – TJ Reid referenced the St Martin’s defeat.

“That was a big loss for us to take,” he said. “That hurt was there from last year.”

Reid contributed five points to Shamrocks’ latest local success, the club’s 22nd and his 13th.

The 38-year-old’s clubmate, and former county colleague, Henry Shefflin, was among the 7,149 spectators. Shefflin is the new Kilkenny manager and he will surely be contacting Reid shortly to ask about his 2027 plans.

And, it turns out, he is likely to receive a favourable response from the veteran attacker.

TJ Reid with the Tom Walsh Cup after Shamrocks Ballyhale defeated Tullaroan in the Kilkenny Club SHC final at Nowlan Park. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

“At the moment, I’m still a Kilkenny player,” said Reid. “So that’s still there. We’ll see. Ballyhale Shamrocks is first and foremost. Obviously you want to play forever. I’ll try my best to do that.

“As I said, we’ll regroup first. If there’s a panel picked and I’m called for it, I’ll be there. And if not, so be it.”

Shefflin will be an interested observer again on November 8th when Shamrocks begin their latest Leinster club campaign, against Laois champions The Harps in Portlaoise.

“We’re going to drive on,” said Reid. “We want to drive on because that was a big statement [defeat] up in Croke Park last year. We’ll train hard and we’ll get back to action on Wednesday.”

It’s the end of the line for Tullaroan and they will have nightmares about how this final – their first since 1994 – unfolded.

Pre-match discussion had featured some romantic elements. It was the first ever competition winners, Tullaroan, taking on the last, Shamrocks. And if Tullaroan could deliver a surprise win, they’d balance the record books by joining Shamrocks on 21 titles.

If it wasn’t already clear, however, the likes of Reid, captain Joey Holden and Adrian Mullen aren’t much into sentiment. The embers had been stoked on Friday evening and by Sunday, Shamrocks were well and truly fired up.

The game was only 23 seconds old when Mullen pounced on a blocked shot and whipped the ball to the net. Shamrocks added six more points before Tullaroan finally scored.

Shamrocks Ballyhale’s Eoin Cody is chased by Tullaroan’s Charlie Cleere as he heads for goal during the Kilkenny Club SHC final at Nowlan Park. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

John Walton’s point in the 25th minute was Tullaroan’s first score from play. By that stage, Shamrocks had already hit 1-11.

Tullaroan might revisit their decision to play into the wind in the first half. Shamrocks built up a 1-15 to 0-2 half-time lead, thanks in part to three booming points from defender Evan Shefflin. It felt like the game was already over.

That suspicion was confirmed when Shamrocks restarted with another 1-3, the goal coming from teenager Jake Mullen in the 40th minute. A Leinster Under-20 finalist last summer, he is Adrian Mullen’s younger brother.

“Four 18-year-olds played today, two started and two came on,” said Shamrocks manager Mark Aylward, ominously. “Jake started and Killian Ryan was the other, he was tremendous.”

Shane Walsh scored a couple of points for Tullaroan but four wides signalled his difficulties with the wind. Pádraig Walsh struggled with an injury and came off. Goalkeeper Niall Holland was Tullaroan’s best player, scoring a second-half point and pulling off four exceptional second-half saves, two from Adrian Mullen and two from Eoin Cody.

At the other end, the goals Tullaroan required to make a game of it never materialised, with just four points from play overall and more wides – a dozen – than points.

Shamrocks, meanwhile, continued to pick off the singles late on with substitutes Dylan Aylward and Michael Barron among 13 different scorers.

SHAMROCKS BALLYHALE: D Mason; K Ryan, K Corcoran, J Holden; E Shefflin (0-3), D Corcoran (0-2), R Reid (0-1); R Corcoran (0-1), A Mullen (1-3); B Cody (0-1), E Cody (0-4), L Barron (0-1); N Shortall (0-1), TJ Reid (0-5, 3f, 1 65), J Mullen (1-0).

Subs: B Butler for Ryan (43 mins); C Coggan for J Mullen (49); D Aylward (0-1) for R Corcoran (53); M Barron (0-1) for B Cody, C Mullen for R Reid (both 55).

TULLAROAN: N Holland (0-1, f); T Walsh, T Dunne, J Coughlan; C Cleere, P Walsh, B Walton; M Walsh, B Gaffney; G Dunne, S Walsh (0-2, 1f), D Simpson (0-3, 1f, 1 65); J Walton (0-1), M Keoghan (0-1), P Walshe.

Subs: C Brennan for P Walsh (36 mins); M Simpson for J Walton (40); E Holland for Cleere, J Moore for Walshe (both 53); T Walton for Coughlan (56).

Referee: O Beehan (Fenians).