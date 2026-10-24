At a media event, a couple of weeks before Donegal upended Dublin in the 2014 All-Ireland semi-final, Jim McGuinness inveigled Roman Abramovich into a conversation about Dublin’s resources. The language he used was fuzzy, but the point was clear.

“Dublin have just, you know, it was like Abramovich going into the Premier League,” he said. “It’s a different ball game.”

From that jumbled sentence the only word that travelled on the information superhighway was the name of the Russian oligarch who had invested billions in Chelsea. The implication was that, in Dublin, money had made a game-changing difference. Dublin’s supporters were incensed.

Then it emerged that in the build-up to the All-Ireland semi-final the Donegal squad had been taken on a five-day training camp to Johnstown House in Meath. Maybe no expense had been spared. Whether or which, Donegal were 7/1 outsiders and won.

In the empire-building years that followed, accusations of “financial doping” against Dublin grew louder and more explicit. In 2019, when Dublin became the first team to win five All-Irelands in a row, their commercial income was €2,258,695, which was four times more than Kerry, the team they had beaten in the final. No other county had reached even €700,000 in commercial revenue.

But just because Dublin were so far in front didn’t mean that others had given up the chase. By the end of 2025, just six years later, 13 counties had generated more than €700,000 in commercial revenue according to figures excavated by journalist Colm Keys, and eight of them had broken seven figures. Dublin’s income from this source was still more than €2 million but their lead at the top of the table had been cut in half.

They had stopped winning All-Irelands, though. The group that had won seven titles in nine years had reached a staggered end and, remarkably, their replacements couldn’t be bought.

Dublin’s retreat into the pack of also-rans prompted their chief executive Finbar O’Mahony to issue a retrospective rebuke in his 2024 report to annual convention.

Dublin's commercial income in 2019, when they became the first team to win five All-Irelands in a row, was €2,258,695, four times that of Kerry, who they defeated in the final. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

“It is not too long ago that the commentary in certain quarters spoke of juggernauts and 10-in-a-row,” O’Mahony wrote. “[Commentators] talked pejoratively about financial doping and other such nonsense. That talk all seems a bit silly now.”

So, which is it? Does money matter? If so, how much does it matter? And if not, why is every county desperate to have it? Is it possible to buy titles in the GAA, as Manchester City have done in the Premier League?

When the Limerick hurlers started bingeing on All-Irelands, as the Dublin footballers had done, the same accusations of “financial doping” materialised. But the billionaire JP McManus had been their main sponsor since 2004, and yet, in the first 14 years of his patronage, all the Limerick seniors won was a single Munster title. If money was so important, why did it not make a difference in those years?

“Once we got successful, it just felt like you weren’t fighting for things any more,” says Barry Hennessy, the former Limerick player. “I was the GPA rep with Seamus Hickey for a while and it just felt like you were fighting for things towards the end of TJ [Ryan’s] time as manager and the start of John [Kiely’s] time.

“Then, all of a sudden, after 2018 [when Limerick won the All-Ireland for the first time in 35 years] it was just a case that that we were very well looked after. Now, don’t get me wrong, we were always very well looked after, but there might be a delay. You would eventually get it, but it was a case that you were constantly looking for it. When we started to win, a lot more people came out of the woodwork and wanted to support us.”

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness during the 2025 All-Ireland final. Last year Donegal spent €2,094,330 on preparing their intercounty teams. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

The costs associated with training intercounty teams have been characterised as a “runaway train” for many years. Every year brings a new peak. The figures for 2026 are not available yet, but last year the total cost was in excess of €45 million, an exponential jump of nearly €13 million in just three years. Six counties spent more than €2 million each.

In an attempt to impose some order on the chaos, a licensing system was passed at GAA Congress in February. Among other provisions under this system, management teams will be restricted to four people, paid service providers will be capped at 10, and intercounty panels will be no bigger than 36 players. There will also be an overall spending cap.

It was expected that the system would be in place for 2027, but according to Croke Park, it has been delayed for a year and will be rolled out on a phased basis.

How the money is spent, though, is interesting. For obvious reasons, payments to managers are made off the books and never declared in the end of season accounts. But there is a money trail for the day-to-day outlay. In that context, the two biggest items are mileage payments and food.

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“What I would say about food is that match days are crazy,” says one former manager of a tier-one county. “You’re going to a hotel for a prematch meal, three hours beforehand, and then you have a meal afterwards. Some hotels will even charge you separately for the rent of the room.

“The catering in hotels is off the f**king wall. For the pre-match meal you could be charged 25 quid a head because you’re giving the players choices and you could be charged 30 quid a head for the meal after the match. You have no idea the amount of food the players will consume – it’s off the charts – but they have to have it. Our biggest problem was keeping weight on fellahs – getting them to eat enough calories.”

This experience is not peculiar to elite teams. According to the manager of a third-tier hurling county food on their road trips routinely cost in excess of €3,000. The players are given a hot meal after training, in accordance with the GPA player’s charter, and they are also given a meal to take away for the following day.

Between mileage, food and payments to professional service providers such as physios, masseurs, medics and strength and conditioning coaches, the average cost of a training session for that third-tier hurling county is about €3,500. In that case, the supports provided are nothing out of the ordinary: it is what the players expect.

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Last year, Andy Moran made a concerted effort to encourage Mayo players to find a job closer to home, not to save on mileage expenses but to aid their performance. Historically, though, Mayo’s mileage bill has been huge. In 2019, for example, it ran to €927,444, which accounted to more than half of their total spend on the team.

Ger Browne celebrates Tipperary’s 2019 All-Ireland hurling final win over Kilkenny.. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The only county who spent more than Mayo on their intercounty teams in 2019 were Tipperary, who won the senior All-Ireland and the under-20 title. Their spending increased by €623,693 to more than €1.77 million, a figure that didn’t include whatever funds had been raised by the Commercial Board – a new entity at the time populated by Declan Kelly, the former head of Teneo, Niall Quinn, Alan Quinlan and others.

The money underwrote a clinic in best practice. Cairbre Ó Cairealláin was headhunted to lead their strength and conditioning programme; he committed solely to Tipp for the season and was housed in the Ragg, near Thurles, so that he would be available to the players at all times. To complement his work they hired Gary Sweeney, a nutritionist with Leinster Rugby at the time.

Supervised gym sessions were held at four different centres around the county; on the day after games, collective recovery sessions were held in the pool at the Horse and Jockey Hotel and other venues convenient to the players.

Wives, girlfriends and parents were encouraged to join the team for post-match meals. When Tipperary had a free weekend in their Munster championship campaign the players were invited to take their wives or partners for dinner and Tipp would pick up the tab. The value of those interventions is abstract but, instinctively, nobody says they were worthless.

They had a training camp in Portugal and training weekends in Carton House; they made a trip to Cork where they stayed in the Castlemartyr Resort and trained at Fota Island. Everything was five-star. And they looked a million dollars: on the weekend of the All-Ireland final all the Tipperary players and support staff were provided with formal wear for the banquet and casual wear for the homecoming. A party of 105 went on the team holiday and everybody was kitted out for that trip too.

They retained 40 players on their panel for the entire season and Liam Sheedy’s back room stretched to 25 people. No corner was cut.

The average cost of a training session for a third-tier hurling county is about €3,500, between mileage, food and payments to the likes of physios and strength and conditioning coaches. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The biggest spike in Tipp’s spending, though, was in food and supplements. A year earlier, when Limerick had won the All-Ireland, the biggest area of increased spending between John Kiely’s first year and his second was in food and supplements too. It was no coincidence that Tipp followed suit.

How much of all that stuff made the difference between winning and losing? It is impossible to say. For the players, though, that management set-up had painted a picture of winning that took their eyes out. In the years that followed, none of them would have wanted to settle for less.

Six years later, when Tipperary won the senior and under-20 All-Irelands again, Tipp’s spending on their intercounty teams had climbed to €2,483,600 – a jump of three quarters of a million euro since 2019. Staggering.

In the coming weeks this year’s spending figures will emerge at county conventions all over the country. When the numbers are collated, Galway will expect to be close to the top of the national list.

“I am sick to the back teeth of the lazy articles that will come out again at the end of the year,” says Paul Bellew, the Galway chair. “Galway will be top [of the spending list] again because we’re the only county that’s been in Division One in both codes for the last five years, and we’ve also contested three [senior] finals in the last five years.

Mileage payments and food account for the two biggest outlays for counties. In 2019, for example, Mayo’s mileage bill was €927,444. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

“We spend about 70 per cent of our budget on requirements mandated by the GPA player’s charter – food, gear, mileage, medical support. I’m fully in support of those rights for the players. I just think it needs to be understood that that’s where the vast, vast, vast majority of the money goes.”

Word circulates too about the latest edge and who has it. Nobody wants to be left behind. All of that fuels escalation. Keeping up is expensive. “You can call it peer pressure,” says Bellew, “or you can call it people learning from each other. There’s no doubt there’s a copycat element on some things.

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“I do think there is a cult of manager’s back-room teams. From interactions with other chairpersons, I know there’s a competition for talent around the professional services and the cost of that. I’ve been very lucky to work with very practical managers.”

So, the wheel keeps turning. In 2025 Donegal spent €2,094,330 on preparing their intercounty teams, €126,000 more than Dublin. And not a Russian oligarch in sight.