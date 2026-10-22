Down two-time All-Ireland winner Kevin O’Neill passes away

Down GAA has paid tribute to two-time All-Ireland winner Kevin O’Neill, who died on Wednesday.

O’Neill was a member of the history-making Down teams of 1960 and 1961 – the first occasions a county from north of the border won the Sam Maguire.

With his brother Seán, he was one of two sets of siblings on those trailblazing Mourne sides along with James and Dan McCartan.

Down GAA stated: “Kevin O’Neill was an astute judge of football, he had a great love of the game, and he had wisdom and knowledge, a trait that he carried not just through his involvement in the GAA but also in his work in local government as Clerk and Chief Executive of Newry and Mourne Council.

“Kevin O’Neill was a part of a very special group of players who made history, he was man of firsts, with school, with club and with county, he was a leader who asked no one to do anything he would not do himself.

“He had many fine attributes but it is fair to say that his steel and determination was a key component in Down winning two All-Irelands in 1960 and 61.

“We in Down GAA value that contribution made by Kevin, he played a vital part in making us the county we are today, he was a man who gave of his best in any role that he was asked to fill, we are only the inheritors of a great tradition left to us by men like Kevin O’Neill.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to his sons Michael, Shane, Donal and Ronan, his daughters-in-law Sophie, Fionnuala and Louise, his grandchildren Grainne, Fearghal, Niall, Naomi, Tara, Natasha, Nalova and Tala, his brother Seán, sisters Maureen, Una, Bronagh and Veronica, whilst also remembering his late wife Mary and brother Brian. To his Club John Mitchel GFC we offer our condolences on the passing of a man who gave great service to his club.”