Adam Screeney’s eight-point haul helps Kilcormac-Killoughey to fourth straight title in Offaly

Adam Screeney scored 0-8 in Kilcormac-Killoughey's win over Ballinamere in the Offaly SHC final. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Kilcormac-Killoughey made it four in a row of Offaly hurling titles, and eight overall, with a 0-19 to 0-17 victory over Ballinamere at O’Connor Park.

Kilcormac pulled away either side of half-time, with Adam Screeney (0-8, seven frees) helping them into a 0-10 to 0-6 interval lead, before pushing six ahead by the three-quarter mark.

That remained the gap until the closing stages as three Brian Duignan frees made it a one-score game before Aaron Maher zipped an equalising goal attempt over the crossbar.

They will encounter the Kildare champions, Naas or Maynooth, in their Leinster quarter-final.

Years of hurt were washed away in the Westmeath and Sligo hurling finals.

Next door in Laois, The Harps hit the right chord to deliver a first senior hurling title, unleashing a 16-point dismissal of record champions Camross at O’Moore Park.

It’s the second time that former Tipperary goalkeeper and manager Ken Hogan has masterminded a breakthrough success in the county, previously leading Borris-Kilcotton to glory in 2016.

The Harps, who have won the last four Laois under-20 titles, delivered a coming-of-age performance. Their outstanding defence limited Camross to 0-13, while a healthy spread of scorers combined for 2-23.

The Durrow-Cullohill club put daylight between the sides with Ross Deegan’s thunderous finish for a 13th-minute goal.

Tadhg Duggan’s double save kept Camross alive, but only just, trailing 1-11 to 0-8 at half-time.

It was game over on 41 minutes. Zane Keenan’s 21-yard free was saved on the line and The Harps countered, with Justin Duggan collecting Deegan’s delivery to sweep home.

Their Leinster debut will come against the Kilkenny champions, Ballyhale Shamrocks or Tullaroan.

In the Lake County, Lough Lene Gaels won their first senior title since 2002, and eighth overall, with a 1-16 to 0-16 victory over 14-man Raharney at Cusack Park.

The Gaels had suffered seven final defeats since then, including each of the past three years, but David Williams’s 1-10 haul (1-9 from placed balls) guided them over the line.

Killian Doyle (0-8, five frees) led the way for Raharney, who were 0-9 to 0-7 ahead by midway.

It all changed after the restart. Lough Lene reeled off 1-4, with captain Williams slotting the penalty, which saw Jamie Mulkearns dismissed for a second booking.

Noel Conaty denied Doyle a goal, but the forward helped to cut the gap to the minimum in stoppage time.

With Marcus Kennedy’s red card evening out the playing numbers, the Gaels found the insurance scores through Philip Reilly and Williams.

The Leinster campaign will see them meet the Wexford winners, Rathnure or Shelmaliers.

In Sligo, Naomh Eoin put six consecutive final defeats behind them to stun All-Ireland junior runners-up Easkey by 0-17 to 1-13 at Markievicz Park.

Patrick Walsh’s goal got Easkey off to a flying start, but Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch’s freetaking soon had the underdogs ahead. The men from Sligo town led 0-13 to 1-6 at half-time.

Easkey, chasing their seventh title in a row, dug deep with five consecutive points down the stretch. Andrew Kilcullen’s eighth free of the afternoon drew them level in stoppage time.

However, O’Kelly-Lynch’s 10th placed ball proved the winner, wrapping up Naomh Eoin’s first title since their 2019 breakthrough.

The formbook held in Down, where Portaferry completed their five in a row with a 2-28 to 2-17 success against 14-man Ballygalget.

Ciarán Milligan bagged an early goal at Páirc Esler, but the shock looked on at half-time with strikes from Shea Pucci and Cathal Coulter sending Galget into a 2-11 to 1-13 lead.

Jordan Doran was sent off and Eoghan Sands netted to flip the momentum. Portaferry pushed on for a 1-7 streak and they ultimately won the second half by 1-15 to 0-6 with Tom McGrattan’s 0-13 (three from play) leading the way.

Having wrapped up their 26th title, Portaferry will face the Antrim champions, Cushendall or Dunloy, in the Ulster semi-final.

Hurling county final scores

Down: Portaferry 2-28 Ballygalget 2-17

Laois: The Harps 2-23 Camross 0-13

Offaly: Kilcormac-Killoughey 0-19 Ballinamere 0-17

Sligo: Naomh Eoin 0-17 Easkey 1-13

Westmeath: Lough Lene Gaels 1-16 Raharney 0-16