Mickey Harte’s remarkable managerial career takes him back to club management with Kilcoo

Deep in the bowels of Croke Park last June, in the aftermath of Offaly’s Tailteann Cup exit, Mickey Harte briefly considered a question on whether he intended to return to the Faithful in 2027.

“Please God, if they’ll have me,” he smiled back.

But just over two weeks later, the Offaly County Board released a statement announcing that joint managers Harte and Declan Kelly had decided to step down.

In explaining the departure of their management team, Offaly GAA stated: “Once Declan had made his decision to step down, Mickey felt it was also the appropriate time for him to move on.”

And so as he entered the winter of his managerial career, so began an autumn of Harte getting routinely linked with various intercounty positions. As recently as last weekend, there were WhatsApp messages bouncing around that Harte had been spotted at the Longford county final. You get the idea – manager wanted, manager available.

But as each vacancy was filled, the more it felt like Harte was moving out to pasture. Or punditry.

And then the Magpies swooped. On Tuesday night, Kilcoo confirmed Harte was to be their new manager – succeeding Martin Corey in the role.

The Down club announced: “Mickey was unanimously ratified at a club committee meeting this evening and the club are over the moon that the Tyrone man has agreed to become our manager.

“Mickey is renowned as one of the top managers in the GAA. He led Tyrone to an unprecedented three All-Ireland senior football championships, six Ulster titles, a National League and 12 Dr McKenna Cups.”

Louth manager Mickey Harte celebrates with Ciarán Byrne after winning the Division 3 final against Limerick. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

It was one of those ‘let me read that again’ announcements. But perhaps the surprise should not have been that Kilcoo had appointed Harte, but rather that nobody had seen it coming.

In the days after he stepped down as Derry manager in 2024, Harte had said he was “not ready for the pipe and slippers yet”.

[ Mickey Harte takes up club managerial post with Down side KilcooOpens in new window ]

That sentiment was all but echoed with his comments at the end of Offaly’s campaign a few months back. Managing teams is all he has known for over three decades now. And he’s clearly not ready to close that particular door behind him yet.

By taking on a highly regarded club team at 72 years of age, Harte will see this as rolling back the years rather than stepping off the stage.

He has a record of continual involvement managing teams every year that stretches back to a time when most current intercounty players weren’t even born.

His intercounty trek has taken him from Tyrone to Louth to Derry and to Offaly – with no gap year. Throughout it all, Harte has stuck to his managerial principles and coaching convictions.

And he garnered silverware in every county he managed, including a clean sweep of winning all four league titles over the last decade. He won Division Four with Louth (shared with Antrim) in 2021; Division Three with Louth in 2022 and also with Offaly in 2025; Division Two with Tyrone in 2016 and Division One with Derry in 2024.

Harte’s last direct club involvement was managing his home team of Errigal Ciarán to Tyrone and Ulster SFC glory in 2002.

Errigal Ciarán won the county final that September before adding a provincial title with victory over Enniskillen Gaels in December. Harte had already been appointed Tyrone manager by that stage but remained at the helm for Errigal Ciarán’s All-Ireland club semi-final the following February when they lost to Nemo Rangers at O’Moore Park in Portlaoise.

Errigal Ciarán manager Mickey Harte celebrates after winning the Ulster club final in 2002. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime chance to get to an All-Ireland final and we probably came up against one of the best club sides ever,” he said in the aftermath of that defeat.

“We did that in 1994 and they went on to win the title. I think they are no mean side at the minute either.”

Now, 23 years later, Harte is back on the club beat and he has taken charge of ‘no mean side’ in Kilcoo.

They have been the dominant force in Down football for well over a decade and were this year bidding for an eighth consecutive county title. They came up short in that goal, losing to Burren at the semi-final stages, but if others in Down had hoped that defeat signalled the end of an era, the appointment of Harte demonstrates Kilcoo’s ambitions remain lofty.

Before this year, they had won 13 of the previous 14 Down senior football crowns. But the jewel in their crown was the 2022 All-Ireland club final victory over Kilmacud Crokes.

Kilcoo have won more Down senior football titles than any other club in the county – 23. Harte is the latest high-profile manager to take on the role with Mickey Moran and Karl Lacey among the previous incumbents.

But Kilcoo haven’t appointed Harte in the hope he will merely add another county title or two to their haul.

Burren are Down’s most decorated club when it comes to national honours – the only Mourne side to have won two All-Ireland club titles.

Kilcoo might not stick it up on the club noticeboard, but in appointing Harte their aspirations are clearly signposted towards a return to Croke Park.

Offaly joint-manager Mickey Harte and Offaly player Cormac Egan. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Mickey Harte – a unique managerial timeline

1991-2002

The Tyrone underage years. Harte managed the Tyrone minors between 1991 and 1998, leading the county to one All-Ireland title and three Ulster triumphs. He then stepped up as under-21 manager, where he won a further two All-Ireland titles at that grade, plus three provincial crowns.

September 2002

Harte managed Errigal Ciarán to victory in the Tyrone SFC final over Killyclogher.

November 2002

He was appointed Tyrone senior football manager, succeeding Art McRory and Eugene McKenna.

December 2002

Harte’s Errigal Ciarán beat Enniskillen Gaels in the Ulster club final.

February 2003

Nemo Rangers overcame Errigal Ciarán in an All-Ireland club semi-final. The game marked Harte’s last as the club’s manager.

2003-November 2020

Harte remained Tyrone senior manager for 18 seasons – during which time they won three All-Ireland titles. He stepped down in November 2020.

November 2020

Just 10 days later, he was appointed Louth senior football manager.

September 2023

Harte quit Louth and immediately took over as Derry senior football boss.

July 2024

His stint as Derry manager proved to be a short one, and Harte stepped away after their championship campaign ended.

August 2024

Offaly GAA announced that Harte was to join Declan Kelly as the county’s joint senior football manager.

July 2026

Offaly GAA confirmed Harte and Kelly were stepping down.

October 2026

Kilcoo announced Harte as their new senior football manager.

[ Club football championships: Who are county champions and what is the state of play around Ireland?Opens in new window ]