Olivia Divilly, Síofra O’Shea and Aimee Mackin on shortlist for player of the year

Olivia Divilly and Eva Noone of Galway celebrate their win in the All-Ireland final against Kerry. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Galway forward Olivia Divilly has once again made the shortlist for the TG4 Ladies Football Players’ Player of the Year.

Divilly, Kerry’s Síofra O’Shea – the top scorer in this year’s championship – and Armagh’s Aimee Mackin are the three nominees for the senior accolade.

In 2025, Divilly was shortlisted alongside Dublin’s Hannah Tyrrell and Kate Sullivan. Tyrrell ultimately won the award.

Divilly played a central role in Galway’s All-Ireland triumph during the summer, scoring three points in the final against Kerry and registering 2-27 over the course of the entire championship.

O’Shea scored five points in the decider and her overall haul in the championship was 3-30.

Armagh’s season ended at the semi-final stage, but Mackin was superb throughout and during the All-Ireland series she chalked up 5-12.

The winners will be revealed at the 2026 TG4 All-Star Awards banquet at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday, November 14th.

TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year Award Nominees

Aimee Mackin (Armagh); Olivia Divilly (Galway); Síofra O’Shea (Kerry).

TG4 Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year Award Nominees

Eimear Smyth (Fermanagh); Saoirse Wynne (Roscommon); Anna Jones (Westmeath).

TG4 Junior Players’ Player of the Year Award Nominees

Maria O’Neill (Antrim); Róisín Bailey (Carlow); Sara Doyle (Carlow).