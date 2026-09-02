Oisín McConville to stay in charge of Wicklow

Oisín McConville will remain Wicklow senior football manager for a fifth year.

The Armagh native guided the Garden County to Tailteann Cup glory this season, guaranteeing Wicklow Sam Maguire football in 2027.

And McConville, who was appointed Wicklow manager in late 2022, has committed to leading the team again next season. There had been speculation linking the 2002 All-Ireland winner with several other county roles, but McConville will remain in Wicklow for 2027.

Wicklow have also confirmed that Jonathan ‘Bosco’ O’Neill is to stay on as the county’s senior hurling manager.

“Massive news for the Garden County as the pieces fall firmly into place for 2027,” stated the county board.

“Four of our six county management positions are now officially locked in and the calibre, passion and ambition leading our teams into the new season is undeniable. We are building something serious and the standards are set.

“Here is your management line-up so far for 2027 – Senior Football Manager: Oisín McConville, Senior Hurling Manager: Bosco O’Neill, U20 Hurling Manager: Ciaran Goff, Minor Hurling Manager: Liam Kavanagh.

“The drive, the pride and the hunger to push Wicklow to new heights has never been stronger. All managers will be ratified at the next county board meeting.”