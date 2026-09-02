Dublin in search of new women’s football manager as joint bosses Paul Casey and Derek Murray step down

Dublin joint managers Derek Murray and Paul Casey celebrate after the All-Ireland final victory over Meath at Croke Park in 2025. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Dublin are on the lookout for a new women’s senior football manager after joint bosses Paul Casey and Derek Murray informed the county board they would not be seeking a third year at the helm.

Casey and Murray succeeded Mick Bohan in December 2024, and in their maiden season the duo guided Dublin to All-Ireland glory, beating Meath in the 2025 decider at Croke Park.

Under Casey and Murray, Dublin maintained their dominance of Leinster by claiming provincial honours in 2025 and 2026. However, their reign as All-Ireland champions ended at the semi-final stage this summer, when Dublin were defeated by Kerry.

Casey and Murray, who had been involved in Bohan’s backroom team before becoming joint managers, have now decided to step away ahead of the 2027 campaign.

Dublin LGFA stated: “The executive committee would like to thank Derek and Paul most sincerely for their professionalism, dedication and enthusiasm during their term, not only as senior managers but previously as key members of the Dublin senior management team.

“Their service to Dublin has been incredible and we as a committee have been most fortunate to have had the privilege to work closely alongside both men.

“Derek and Paul are a credit to their clubs, Round Tower Clondalkin and Lucan Sarsfields. Everyone involved in Dublin LGFA would like to wish Derek and Paul all the very best with their future endeavours.

“We are also extremely thankful to their wives Debbie, Ciara and family members for their unwavering support over the years. A special word of appreciation also to the various backroom personnel who worked alongside Derek and Paul over the last two seasons.

“The work that goes on behind the scenes is enormous and the dedication, expertise and commitment shown by every member of the management and backroom team has been outstanding.

“The Dublin Executive Committee will now begin the process of selecting and appointing a new Dublin senior management team.”