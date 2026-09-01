Gaelic Games

Na Fianna hopeful that Donal Burke will return for latter stages of Dublin championship

Star forward forced off with knee injury in victory over St Vincent’s but scan shoes he did not suffer cruciate damage

Donal Burke in action for Na Fianna in the 2025 All-Ireland club hurling final against Sarsfields. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho
Donal Burke in action for Na Fianna in the 2025 All-Ireland club hurling final against Sarsfields. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho
Gordon Manning
Tue Sept 01 2026 - 13:581 MIN READ

Na Fianna are hopeful that star forward Donal Burke will be able to return to action in approximately four weeks after scans showed the Dublin hurler did not suffer a cruciate knee ligament tear.

Burke was forced off with what appeared to be a significant knee injury late in the first half of Na Fianna’s 3-23 to 0-13 victory over St Vincent’s last Friday night at Parnell Park.

There were fears Burke’s season could be over but scans showed no major damage and should the reigning Dublin senior hurling champions reach the latter stages of this year’s competition, the Na Fianna management are hopeful the former All Star nominee will be available for their four-in-a-row crusade.

Burke has endured long-term injury setbacks in the past, most notably a serious hamstring tear during Dublin’s All-Ireland SHC quarter-final defeat to Clare in June 2023, which kept him sidelined until the following March.

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Na Fianna have won all four of their group games so far in this year’s Dublin SHC and the Mobhi Road outfit will face Kilmacud Crokes, who are also unbeaten, on September 12th.

Gordon Manning

Gordon Manning

Gordon Manning is a sports journalist, specialising in Gaelic games, with The Irish Times
Inside Gaelic Games

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