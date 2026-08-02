Galway beat Kerry to All-Ireland senior title after late drama at Croke Park

Fixtures

All-Ireland Junior Final: Antrim 1-13 Carlow 2-9 (FT, report)

All-Ireland Intermediate Final: Roscommon 2-12 Fermanagh 0-6 (FT, report)

All-Ireland Senior Final: Galway 2-7 Kerry 0-12 (FT)

That’s all from me for today, thanks for following along.

Gordon Manning will have a report and reaction from Croke Park for us shortly, so keep an eye on The Irish Times website for those.

And before we go, Galway County Council has just confirmed there will be a homecoming for their champions at Tuam Stadium on Monday. Further details will be announced on the council’s social media channels later. We can hear N17 playing from here.

Congratulations to our three All-Ireland winning counties; Antrim, Roscommon and Galway.

Here’s Galway captain Kate Geraghty after the win:

The pundits on TG4 are at odds over whether it was a square ball.

Worth noting that women’s football does have score assistants who can review all available television camera angles to help determine whether a goal or point has been scored.

However, unless the referee specifically seeks clarification from the scoring assistant, the official can only flag an issue if they clearly see from the replays that a decision was incorrect.

Another twist though is that with only seconds left on the clock, the final hooter likely sounded before any review may have been able to take place.

It’s a devastating way to lose for Kerry, but as the pundits acknowledged: “Sin é an spórt” (that’s sport).

FT: Galway 2-7 Kerry 0-12

Heartbreak for Kerry. They celebrated when Síofra O’Shea’s free was muddled into the net, clearly not realising referee Maggie Farrelly had signalled a square ball.

Some of the Galway players also looked unsure over whether the goal stood when the hooter went.

No score, and Galway claim their first senior title since 2004.

FT: Galway 2-7 Kerry 0-12

Kerry play it around the arc as Galway battle hard to keep them out.

Into the final minute and Maggie Farrelly blows for a Kerry free. O’Shea’s kick drops into the Galway goal but the whistle had already gone for a free out!

And there’s the final hooter! Galway are 2026 All-Ireland senior champions!

FT: Galway 2-7 Kerry 0-12

Erica McGlynn goes a little too hard into a tackle on Louise Ward and it’s a Galway free.

After a lengthy attack, Eva Noone is cool under pressure to put Galway back ahead by the minimum.

58 MINS: Galway 2-7 Kerry 0-12

Four minutes to play and Kerry are one point down.

Scratch that, Caoimhe Evans pulls the sides level again!

56 MINS: Galway 2-6 Kerry 0-12

GOAL FOR GALWAY! Leanne Coen finds the net again when things looked to have been slipping for the Tribeswomen.

CÚL ag Leanne Coen 😱😱



Leanne Coen with her second goal in an All Ireland Final !!!



54 Nóim@kerryladiesfoot 0-11 (11)@GalwayLgfa 2-06 (12)@ladiesfootball #PeilnamBan pic.twitter.com/qqZj0SVTNq — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) August 2, 2026

54 MINS: Galway 2-6 Kerry 0-11

O’Shea is on it. A nice turn to evade the tackle and she fists a point to put two ahead.

53 MINS: Galway 1-6 Kerry 0-11

Niamh Ní Chonchúir pulls Kerry level before another point from O’Shea gives them the lead.

Galway make a change, Shauna Hynes in for Kate Thompson. For Kerry, Erica McGlynn comes in for Jadyn Lucey.

52 MINS: Galway 1-6 Kerry 0-10

Kerry put up two excellent blocks to deny Galway a second goal.

Louise Ward breaks through only to have her shot stopped by Emma Costello, then goalkeeper Mary Ellen Bolger keeps her head to deny Kate Slevin.

Róisín Leonard’s 45 is short, but Galway collect and play it out again to Leonard who slots it over at the second time of asking.

50 MINS: Galway 1-6 Kerry 0-8

A frustrated Kate Thompson chances a shot under pressure and it’s well left.

A Kerry chance on goal also pulls left down the other end, but it takes a touch from a Galway player on its way out, but Danielle O’Leary’s 45 strays wide.

48 MINS: Galway 1-5 Kerry 0-8

The wind seems to be playing a role in Galway’s shooting efforts, but Olivia Divilly finds the target into Hill 16.

Kerry makes their first change, Leah Mc Mahon coming in for Mikala Mulvihill.

42 MINS: Galway 1-5 Kerry 0-8

Nice little dummy solo from Niamh Ní Chonchúir to buy room for Kerry’s first point of the half.

40 MINS: Galway 1-4 Kerry 0-8

Kerry’s backs are working hard to disrupt short passes among the Galway forwards. They turnover the ball and take a beat to reset in the midfiled, before Róisín Rahilly gets them moving forward.

But the direct route finds little reward. Aishling O’Connell makes another burst and draws the free. Síofra O’Shea hits the upright and Galway gather the ball to play it out of danger.

37 MINS: Galway 1-4 Kerry 0-7

Eva Noone nearly finds a lovely pass for Olivia Divilly as the pair cross paths bursting through Kerry’s defence but it’s intercepted and Kerry work it out.

Down the other end, Danielle O’Leary sends Kerry’s first shot of the half wide.

34 MINS: Galway 1-4 Kerry 0-7

And the second half is under way. Galway grab possession and their off on their opening attack.

31 MINS: Galway 1-4 Kerry 0-7

Strong wind picking up at Croke Park, blowing in to the Davin End. That may work in Kerry’s favour, who are just returning to the field for the second half.

HT: Galway 1-4 Kerry 0-7

Here’s a look at Leanne Coen’s 16th-minute goal for Galway:

Cúl ag Leanne Coen an liathróid báíte san eangach aici🤯🤯



Coen uses her pace to breeze past the Kerry defenders and bury the ball to the back of the net !!



16 Nóim@kerryladiesfoot 0-03 (3)@GalwayLgfa 1-02 (5)@ladiesfootball #PeilnamBan pic.twitter.com/AIsilV189Q — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) August 2, 2026

HT: Galway 1-4 Kerry 0-7

As Kerry push for a final score of the half, Emma Costello is fouled in the tackle for a free on the 20-metre line.

It’s no bother for O’Shea, pulling the sides level just as the half-time hooter sounds.

HT: Galway 1-4 Kerry 0-7

Danger in front of the Kerry goal is well managed by Mary O’Connell, winning the free out. Galway go again, but a long-range effort from Kate Thompson pulls right of the uprights.

28 MINS: Galway 1-4 Kerry 0-6

The Kerry defence parts in front of Nicola Ward but she opts for the pass to Olivia Divilly.

Divilly didn’t look to be expecting the pass and her shot is rushed and wide.

25 MINS: Galway 1-4 Kerry 0-6

Good play from Caoimhe Evans, drawing play out to the wing before cutting back inside to feed Niamh Ní Chonchúir in space, and she takes her point.

The Kingdom follow it up with a point from Emma Costello.

23 MINS: Galway 1-4 Kerry 0-6

Galway into a nice rhythm now, Olivia Divilly adding to their tally with a 13-metre free.

Kerry slow it down as they try to edge in on the Galway goal. O’Leary makes a burst but she’s dispossessed and Eva Noone wins the free out, and the move ends in a point from play for Divilly.

20 MINS: Galway 1-4 Kerry 0-4

GOAL FOR GALWAY! Leanne Coen puts Galway ahead for the first time.

Cúl ag Leanne Coen an liathróid báíte san eangach aici🤯🤯



Coen uses her pace to breeze past the Kerry defenders and bury the ball to the back of the net !!



16 Nóim@kerryladiesfoot 0-03 (3)@GalwayLgfa 1-02 (5)@ladiesfootball #PeilnamBan pic.twitter.com/AIsilV189Q — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) August 2, 2026

Kerry reply with a point from Jadyn Lucy.

16 MINS: Galway 1-2 Kerry 0-4

Galway look so dangerous when they go at Kerry with pace. After one attack stalls, they play it back out to Kate Thompson, who manages a beautiful point, inch-perfect from just inside the 40-metre arc.

14 MINS: Galway 0-2 Kerry 0-3

Caoimhe Evans works her way through the Galway backs and spots a quick pass to the oncoming Niamh Carmody, who has an easy pop-over point.

12 MINS: Galway 0-1 Kerry 0-3

O’Shea gets an accidental step on the back of the ankle, a right sore looking one.

She’s soon good to go through, and from the free restores Kerry’s one-point lead.

Galway again launch a quick attack, but this time Slevin’s effort is short and slightly left, Mary Ellen Bolger managing it well in the Kerry goal.

10 MINS: Galway 0-1 Kerry 0-2

Galway are all too aware of Kerry’s shooting threat. The Tribeswomen are pushing right out on Kerry, trying to force them into long-range efforts. But Niamh Carmody breaks through and drills a shot low but it streaks to the left of the post.

On the counterattack, Galway go with pace and Kate Slevin claims their opening point.

7 MINS: Galway 0-1 Kerry 0-1

Kerry with the early attacks but they retreat, struggling to cut through the Galway half-back line. Aishling O’Connell sends in a shot from just inside the arc but it drops short for Leah O’Halloran to collect with ease.

4 MINS: Galway 0-0 Kerry 0-1

Kerry win a free in the opening play and it gives captain Síofra O’Shea a chance to get them on the board.

She slots it over the bar.

1 MIN: Galway 0-0 Kerry 0-1

And the All-Ireland women’s senior football final is off.

Maggie Farrelly from Cavan is on the whistle.

O MINS: Galway 0-0 Kerry 0-0

Parade done, we’re almost ready to go here.

The teams face the flag for the anthem.

Ten minutes to kick-off in the senior final.

Here’s how the two teams line out.

GALWAY: Leah O’Halloran; Brónagh Quinn, Sarah Ní Loingsigh, Kate Geraghty (capt); Hannah Noone, Nicola Ward, Niamh Divilly; Louise Ward, Siobhan Divilly; Oilivia Divilly, Kate Slevin, Kate Thompson; Eva Noone, Leanne Coen, Róisín Leonard.

KERRY: Mary Ellen Bolger; Róisín Rahilly, Deirdre Kearney, Eilís Lynch; Aishling O’Connell, Emma Costello, Aoife Dillane; Mikala Mulvihill, Mary O’Connell; Niamh Carmody, Niamh Ní Chonchúir, Caoimhe Evans; Jadyn Lucey, Danielle O’Leary, Síofra O’Shea (capt).

One change to the Kerry side named earlier in the week, Anna Galvin out with Mikala Mulvihill slotting in at midfield in her place.

Galway also missed out on last year’s senior final having been beaten by eventual champions Dublin in the semis.

Tribes captain Kate Geraghty spoke to Paul Keane about the lessons they’ve learnt as they look to end a 22-year wait for the Brendan Martin Cup.

[ Galway’s Kate Geraghty aiming to cash in on lessons learned in All-Ireland finalOpens in new window ]

Ahead of today’s final, Gordon Manning spoke to Kerry captain Síofra O’Shea about the disappointment of missing out on last year’s final following a defeat in the semi-final.

“I think a lot of people made their decision nearly straight after the semi-final last year that they weren’t going to go out like that and weren’t going to leave the Kerry ladies jersey after a performance like that,” O’Shea says of the squad’s thinking after losing to Meath.

It’s been a difficult week in the county after Mayo’s heroics last Sunday, “but if the mood has been low in the Kingdom since last weekend, at least Kerry folk don’t have long to wait for another chance to see the county try to land silverware at Croke Park,” Gordon writes.

[ Bond is strong as Kerry women chase All-Ireland glory against GalwayOpens in new window ]

“Maria O’Neill was the match-winner at Croke Park as her last-gasp point earned Antrim a record-equalling fourth All-Ireland Junior Football Championship title at the end of a dramatic battle with Carlow,” Daire Walsh writes of today’s first decider.

“Returning to GAA HQ after losing out to Louth in last year’s junior final, Antrim enjoyed a dream start when wing forward Theresa Mellon intercepted a handpass from Carlow netminder Nicole Hanley with just over a minute gone and proceeded to hammer the ball home for a breakthrough goal.”

Read Daire’s report in full below:

[ Maria O’Neill breaks Carlow hearts with late point to win All-Ireland for AntrimOpens in new window ]

Attention now turns to the senior decider, in what will be a repeat of 2024 final between Kerry and Galway.

That day went the way of the Kingdom, ending their 31-year wait for senior honours.

Today, Kerry are led by Síofra O’Shea, and keeping her quiet will be top of Galway’s agenda.

Gordon Manning previews the clash, backing the Tribeswomen for the win:

[ Containing Kerry talisman Síofra O’Shea is key for Galway in All-Ireland women’s showdownOpens in new window ]

Goalkeeper Helena Cummins collects the Mary Quinn Memorial Cup on behalf of Roscommon.

Intermediate final – FT: Roscommon 2-12 Fermanagh 0-6

And it’s all over! Roscommon are All-Ireland intermediate champions for 2026!

Fermanagh simply hadn’t enough to kill Roscommon’s supply, the Connacht side commanding in the kickouts, with stellar performances from Aisling Feely and player of the match Saoirse Wynn.

Intermediate final – FT: Roscommon 2-12 Fermanagh 0-6

We’re into the final five minutes in the intermediate decider. Roscommon just keeping the scoreboard ticking over through Caoimhe Lennon, Ella Thompson and Laura Mannion, the bulk of their damage having already been done in the opening half.

Eimear Smyth has added two points for Fermanagh in the closing 10 minutes before Cliodhna Martin slotted over their third of the half.

Intermediate final: Roscommon 2-11 Fermanagh 0-5

Midway through the second half in the intermediate final now, Roscommon pushing their lead out to 12 points.

Ros Comáín ag méadú an bearna anois dhá phointe déag idir na foirne !



Roscommon applying the pressure to put 12 points between the sides



43 Nóim@fermanaghladies 0-02 (2)@RoscommonLGFA 2-08 (14)@ladiesfootball #PeilnamBan pic.twitter.com/psaL7Moba1 — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) August 2, 2026

Intermediate final: Roscommon 2-8 Fermanagh 0-2

The second half is under way in the intermediate final.

Roscommon will be delighted with how their day is going so far, with a 11-point advantage over Fermanagh with 30 minutes left in their season. Finbar Egan’s side are looking to earn the county’s first intermediate title since 2005.

But despite their current deficit, Fermanagh have more recent Croke Park experience, winning the intermediate title in 2024 and finishing as runners-up in 2009 and 2014.

Intermediate final: Roscommon 2-7 Fermanagh 0-2

Maria O’Neill showed nerves of steel to slot over the winning point for Antrim in the junior final.

Here’s her thoughts on the vital score:

Maria's Magic wins it for Antrim!@JeromeQuinn spoke to the last-gasp hero Maria O'Neill in Croke Park, with camera by @MQ_Video capturing the dramatic finale in the @SportTG4 All Ireland Junior Final..@officialgaa pic.twitter.com/51ki538Hha — Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) August 2, 2026

Intermediate final – HT: Roscommon 2-7 Fermanagh 0-2

The half-time hooter has just sounded in the intermediate final, Roscommon leading Fermanagh 2-7 to 0-2.

Aisling Feely netted twice in a six-minute spell to help the Rossies to that comfortable lead, while Eimear Smyth has been the only one to manage to get on the scoresheet for Fermanagh.

Aisling Feely trí thine go dtí seo 🔥🔥



Aisling Feely on fire in this first half 🔥



20 Nóim@fermanaghladies 0-01 (1)@RoscommonLGFA 2-04 (10)@ladiesfootball #PeilnamBan pic.twitter.com/awIxZsTbHh — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) August 2, 2026

Hello! Welcome along to a busy day of football at Croke Park and the penultimate weekend of intercounty action in what has been an electric season.

Croke Park hosts today’s three All-Ireland women’s football finals across junior, intermediate and senior.

Earlier, Antrim had a dramatic win over Carlow in the junior final, Maria O’Neill supplying the last-minute winning point to claim the West County Hotel Cup.

The intermediate final between Fermanagh and Roscommon got under way at 1.45pm, we’ll keep you posted on that one, and later, Kerry take on Galway in the senior decider at 4.15pm.