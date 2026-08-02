Aisling Feely sends Roscommon on their way to All-Ireland title with classy brace

Roscommon players celebrate after their side's victory in the All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship final against Fermanagh at Croke Park. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

All-Ireland Women’s Intermediate Football Final: Roscommon 2-12 (2-0-12) Fermanagh 0-6 (0-0-6)

Aisling Feely’s two first-half goals set the tone as Roscommon were deservedly crowned All-Ireland intermediate football champions for the first time since 2005.

Roscommon laid the foundations in the opening half against Fermanagh as they powered ahead, 2-7 to 0-2, by the break. Their first-half display was filled with sharp movement up front, control of both sets of kickouts and a tigerish defensive display, with sweeper Saoirse Wynne particularly impressive.

The early stages of the contest were nervy as Feely got the Rossies off the mark with a classy right-footed effort. Fermanagh managed to respond through a converted free from sharpshooter Eimear Smyth. From there, the women from Connacht made their move as 2-4 without reply allowed Finbar Egan’s charges take firm control of the contest.

A Caoimhe Lennon effort, after excellent work by Laura Mannion, proved the spark that ignited the Roscommon flame as they excelled in every sector of the field. Another Lennon point pushed them 0-3 to 0-1 in front and when Feely turned over Áine Haren’s resulting kickout and finished to the net, Roscommon were purring.

Roscommon's Aisling Feely celebrates scoring her side’s second goal in Sunday's All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship final against Fermanagh at Croke Park. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho

That goal kick-started a run of 2-1 in six minutes for Feely. Her second goal came when she latched on to Abby Curran’s through-ball and fired into the roof of the net from distance. A Smyth free briefly halted Roscommon’s scoring barrage, but further scores from Niamh Feeney and Curran pushed the lead out to 11 points at half-time.

Roscommon produced a measured second-half display as they controlled possession and always carried a strong threat in attack. Substitute Lauren Shanagher impressed upon her introduction as she twice went close to netting, while fellow replacement Ria Lennon executed an excellent turnover that allowed Caoimhe Lennon to open the second-half scoring.

Ella Thompson bagged the score her all-action performance merited while Laura Mannion arrowed over a free to push Roscommon 2-10 to 0-2 in front. To their credit, Fermanagh continued to battle as Smyth bagged three late scores (two frees) while Cliodhna Martin also slotted over.

But there was no doubting Roscommon’s superiority as they lifted the Mary Quinn Memorial Cup.

ROSCOMMON: H Cummins; M McKeon, A Connaughton, Á McGrath; N Feeney (0-0-1), S Wynne, E Thompson (0-0-2); R Cox, A Curran (0-0-1); K Nolan (0-0-1), E Irwin, L Mannion (0-0-1f); Róise Lennon, A Feely (2-0-2), C Lennon (0-0-3).

Subs: L Shanagher (0-0-1) for Róise Lennon (36 mins); Ria Lennon for K Nolan (41); R Fitzmaurice for L Mannion (47); N Watson for N Feeney (54); R Brady for A Connaughton (57).

FERMANAGH: Á Haren; S McQuade, C Breen, A O’Brien; C Bogue, S McCarville, B Bannon; A McCarney, J Doonan; S Britton, N McManus, S Barrett; B Smyth, E Smyth (0-0-5, 4f), C McGarrigle.

Subs: C Gallagher for C McGarrigle (33 mins); C Breen for B Smyth (43); E Carrigan for B Bannon, C Martin (0-0-1) for A McCarney (both 47); M Mulligan for N McManus (56).

Referee: Kevin Phelan (Laois).