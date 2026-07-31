Galway’s Kate Geraghty aiming to cash in on lessons learned in All-Ireland final

Galway footballer Kate Geraghty with the Brendan Martin Cup, which she hopes to be lifting after Sunday's All-Ireland SFC final against Kerry at Croke Park. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

For the record, those in charge of setting odds, thereby establishing underdogs and frontrunners, make Galway favourites to win Sunday’s TG4 All-Ireland women’s SFC final.

There are various reasons for that. For one, Galway are stuffed with Kilkerrin-Clonberne players who swept to a five-in-a-row of All-Ireland club successes last winter. They are also Connacht champions and contested the league final too.

But the main reason Daniel Moynihan’s side is fancied is because of their roaring form, hammering all four of the teams they’ve played so far in the All-Ireland series by double-digit margins. Armagh, beaten by 13 points in the recent semi-final, got closest to Galway. In that four-game period, Galway have put 8-82 on the board, averaged 27 points per game and won with a collective 64 points to spare.

The problem is, the Mayo men’s team established a best practice last Sunday for how western teams should approach All-Ireland senior finals against Kerry teams. This involves being clear underdogs with nothing to lose.

Interestingly, it is Galway captain Kate Geraghty’s opinion that Kerry – champions just two years ago – are actually the favourites this time, placing Galway in that same underdogs space that Mayo occupied.

“I think they were huge underdogs, nobody really backed them at all,” says Geraghty of Mayo. “The work rate they put in was just phenomenal. Like Andy Moran said, nobody believed that they could do it and they did.

“People probably think we’re a bit of underdogs as well at the minute. I don’t really read too much into whether we are or whether we aren’t. I think it’s just about your team and how you work to get there and the work rate you put in on the day.”

Underdogs is certainly a useful tag on weeks like this.

“Well, I don’t care what we’re viewed as really,” shrugged Geraghty.

But it does decide where the pressure and weight of public expectation goes.

“Yeah, the pressure is probably on Kerry,” responded the Galway defender. “They won it two years ago, they beat us. But I think we just have to focus on ourselves.”

In truth, it seems as close to a 50-50 final as you could get. Sure, Galway have momentum on their side but they haven’t won a final since 2004. And between their 2024 final loss to Kerry and the manner of their mugging by Cork more recently in this year’s league final, they have a few old demons to exorcise.

Kerry's Danielle O'Leary in possession as Kate Geraghty of Galway closes in during the 2024 All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

As for Kerry, most of their players have experienced a Brendan Martin Cup triumph and are driven by the nagging sense that they relinquished their grasp on the trophy tamely last year, suffering a semi-final defeat to Meath.

The exciting thing from the neutral perspective is that it could be a classic encounter, a high-scoring epic.

Mind you, the 2019 final came with a similar billing and while a record crowd of more than 56,000 turned out that year, it was a wet and miserable day and Dublin beat Galway 2-3 to 0-4.

That’s another painful memory this group of Galway players would love to erase by finally winning an All-Ireland.

“In 2019, it was a bit different because it was the first final in a long time, so there was probably huge excitement,” said Geraghty. “It was my first year on the panel and it felt like it was going to happen every year after that, but I know now that it’s hard to come by and the work you have to put in to get here.

“When we played Kerry two years ago, I think we were just a bit underprepared and I think they were better than us on the day. I don’t think that [experience] makes or breaks us this year. I think we have a lot of different players now and I think the way we’ve been playing, and consistent performances, makes a huge difference.”

As far as the league final is concerned, a game Cork won thanks to two late goals, Geraghty is in some ways grateful for the lesson.

“The last 10 minutes of that game, we just didn’t have enough control,” she said. “We’ve worked on that at training, if you have to mind the ball or if you have to get a point in that last couple of minutes, just not to get panicky at the end of the game.”

Could it even have been a blessing in disguise?

“Yeah, I suppose it probably would have been plain sailing otherwise, we would have thought we were a better team than we were if we had won that game,” she said.

“You learn a lot more from a loss sometimes. You’d prefer to lose a league final at the end of the day than an All-Ireland final. You don’t want to lose a league final but I’d prefer it to happen the way it did.”