The price of history: Mayo’s odds, the pundits’ miss and another long wait ends

The price of history

For those who follow such things, Mayo could have been backed at prices as high as 4-1 on Sunday, which followed a trend.

Extraordinarily, including replays, Mayo have played in 14 All-Ireland SFC finals since 1989 and were betting underdogs on 13 occasions, the exception being the 2021 decider against Tyrone, which perhaps is why that loss in particular seems to rankle so much with Mayo supporters.

Even in 2012, a Donegal side featuring in their first final in 20 years went off as 4-9 favourites, the same price, incidentally, which was generally available about the Kingdom on Sunday.

In the hierarchy of All-Ireland final upsets, 1982 – Séamus Darby and all that – occupies a tier of its own, with Donegal’s aforementioned 1992 win over Dublin arguably next in modern times.

While we’re on the subject of trends, Sunday was the 19th time we have witnessed a Munster v Connacht All-Ireland SFC final in the last century.

On 15 occasions, it has been a Munster v Ulster clash, with Leinster meeting Ulster 12 times. By far the most common pairing over the past century has been Munster against Leinster, which has happened 28 times since 1926.

A Mayo fan celebrates their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final win over Kerry. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The pundits’ blind spot

Let’s be honest, few in the prediction business – across print and broadcast journalism – saw Sunday’s stunning upset coming, but The Schemozzle has been keeping the pundits honest, so why stop now?

Former Dublin star Paul Flynn has established himself as one of the top analysts in the game, but like many, he was sleeping on Mayo.

Flynn gives his predictions on Morning Ireland and RTE.ie each week. In common with almost everyone, the four-time All Star had Kerry on Sunday.

Flynn also predicted Louth to beat Mayo in the All-Ireland semi-final and Cork to defeat them in the quarters.

In fairness, while he tipped against them in round 2A (“Tyrone, narrowly” was the call, and the result), maybe Flynn was burned after the Connacht final when he fancied Andy Moran’s men to beat Roscommon.

The perfect sign-off

GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final, Croke Park, Dublin 26/7/2026 Mayo vs Kerry President of the GAA Jarlath Burns shakes hands with Irish Times GAA Correspondent Seán Moran to congratulate him on his retirement. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“When I began my current job with The Irish Times, I had the good fortune to enjoy immediately two breakthrough stories,” wrote Seán Moran, esteemed Gaelic games correspondent of this parish, recently.

“The first year was 1995, a glorious summer when the sun took up residence in early July and didn’t leave the daytime skies for two months.”

[ I have covered 32 All-Ireland hurling finals for The Irish Times – a lot has changed in the gameOpens in new window ]

Fast forward 31 years, and after another glorious summer featuring two heatwaves, more history was made yesterday as Mayo scrapped plans for an extension on the House of Pain.

For one of the most sage and respected writers on the beat, it seems fitting that Seán’s tenure ended with an unforgettable denouement to the football championship.

While Limerick were far from a breakthrough story, their win last week was epoch-defining – like the man himself. Bravo.

Another famine ends

While it might not have been 75 years, there was another famine ended at Croke Park over the weekend as Kilkenny won the All-Ireland senior softball doubles championship.

One of the most prestigious and historic titles in handball, the Cats won the first renewal in 1925 and added a further 18 – but amazingly, the county hadn’t won it since Eugene Downey and the late icon Michael “Ducksie” Walsh in 1997.

That all changed on Saturday as young guns Kyle Jordan and Jack Holden defeated Wexford’s Mark Doyle and Joe Devereux in an 11-10 tiebreaker in a final already being spoken about as a classic.

Quote

“We’ve come a long, long way together, through the hard times and the good ...”

Fatboy Slim’s Praise You, after the Green and Red of Mayo, was an inspired choice by whoever picks the post-match celebratory tunes at Croker.

Number: 11

Mayo players who started in the 16-point league defeat to Kerry in March and again on Sunday.