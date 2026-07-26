Kerry player ratings: Clifford brothers impress but too many fall below usual high standards

Kerry's David Clifford shoots past Jack Livingston of Mayo to score his side’s goal in the All-Ireland final against Mayo. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

1 Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

Made a terrific point blank save from Kobe McDonald with 15 minutes left, when there was just a point between the teams. Kerry’s kickout had been a point of difference for them all season but Mayo got more traction on Kerry re-starts than anybody had predicted. Rating: 7

2 Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

The Kerry full-back line came under savage pressure and Murphy suffered like the others. Given the task of marking Darragh Beirne, he held his own early on but lost a grip before half-time and the young Mayo corner forward eventually scored the goal that broke the game open. Rating: 5

3 Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

After an outstanding season Foley couldn’t cope with Ryan O’Donoghue, who was irrepressible in the Mayo attack and probably unmarkable in this form. Foley was the last man back on the line when Beirne’s goal bound shot beat Shane Murphy, but the ball flew through his arms. Rating: 5

4 Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

Scored the opening point of the game after two minutes and like his counterparts in the full-back line was under no great pressure in the opening 20 minutes. But Kobe McDonald’s influence grew as the game wore on and he didn’t lay a glove on him in the second half. Rating: 5

Kerry's Dylan Casey is tackled by Mayo's Ryan O'Donoghue. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

5 Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses) 6/10

After a season spent in defence, he was shifted into the forwards as a late replacement for the injured Diarmuid O’Connor. Kicked a second half point and played the scoring pass for David Clifford’s first point but didn’t have a huge influence on the game. Rating: 6

6 Mike Breen (Beaufort)

Made a few trademark surges down the field but with very little end product. Had been a mass producer of assists during the season but didn’t come up with any in the final. Mayo were the team making the blistering line breaks. Rating: 6

7 Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

Man of the match in last year’s final but White couldn’t recover those levels in an injury-hit season. Made a couple of carries in the first half, but didn’t get a shot away or make a score. Replaced by Brian Ó Beagloaich with 11 minutes to go. Rating: 6

Mayo's Jordan Flynn and Kerry's Mark O'Shea contest for a high ball. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

8 Mark O’Shea (Dr Crokes)

Kerry were expected to dominate under kick-outs but that didn’t materialise and Mayo more than broke even in the middle third. Made one scoring pass and got his hands on a couple of kickouts during what felt like a critical period early in the fourth quarter, but like many others in a Kerry jersey, he had one of his least effective games of the year. Rating: 5

9 Seán O’Brien (Beaufort)

When Kerry had the breeze in the first half, he drifted in around the Mayo square, a gambit that had worked in last year’s final. It nearly produced a goal after just three minutes, when his shot on the swivel went just wide. Rating: 5

10 Joe O’Connor (Austin Stacks)

Played the assist for three Kerry scores, including David Clifford’s late two-pointer that hauled them back into the game. Got a score from play in the first half but wasn’t able to impose himself under kickouts in the middle third. Rating: 5

11 Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

Magnificent in the first half, when he kicked three points and played the scoring pass for David Clifford’s goal. Also worked extremely hard in defence, often doubling up on Mayo’s inside forwards. But his radar was off in the second half, including with a two-point attempt to tie the game in the final minute. Rating: 7

25 Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

A late addition to the starting side, having not played a minute of competitive action since Kerry’s win over Clare in late April. Understandably, he couldn’t get to the pitch of the game. Scored a first-half point but was replaced by Keith Evans at the break. Rating: 5

GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final, Croke Park, Dublin 26/7/2026 Mayo vs Kerry Kerry's Paudie Clifford is tackled by Mayo's Eoin McGreal Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tom O’Hanlon

13 Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

Heroic in defeat and Kerry’s best player. When Kerry were on top in the first quarter, he orchestrated their attacking play with his usual canniness and economy, and when they were chasing Mayo in the final quarter he did more than anybody to drag them back into it. Rating: 8

14 David Clifford (Fossa)

Starved of possession in the second half, he still kicked a spectacular late two-pointer that put the heart across Mayo. Scored a typically clinical first half goal and ended the game with 1-6, only marginally behind his brother in terms of Kerry’s best performers. Rating: 8

15 Dylan Geaney (Dingle)

After a brilliant season, his form dipped in the semi-final and he couldn’t get back up to his previous levels here. Was replaced 16 minutes into the second half without scoring or even having a shot at goal. Rating: 6

Mayo's manager Andy Moran and Kerry's manager Jack O'Connor after the match. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Substitutes

Kerry emptied their bench but to little effect. Keith Evans scored a point and young Tomás Kennedy will surely be part of other big days in Croke Park, but Kerry didn’t get the bench boost they needed in the second half. Rating: 5

Management

Weren’t afraid to make changes, taking off Tom O’Sullivan at half-time and making a glut of switches in the second half. This time, nothing really clicked. Rating: 6