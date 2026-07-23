Jack O’Connor ‘able to have real relationship and man-manage’ Kerry players, says David Moran

David Moran is listing out the strengths of the Mayo team as he sees them ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland final.

They have good forwards, the former Kerry midfielder observed, maybe better than they’ve ever had before.

He likes that things will be kept simple for them, figuring that Andy Moran will instruct the likes of Kobe McDonald, Ryan O’Donoghue and Darragh Beirne to find space when Mayo are in possession, and to be in the faces of the opposition when Kerry have the ball.

“I don’t think anyone’s going to take them for granted,” concluded Moran, speaking at a promotion organised by championship sponsors AIB.

Only someone already has, right? Wasn’t there a bit of commotion last week about a billboard on the side of the main road between Killarney and Killorglin, depicting Jack O’Connor as a beaming bride and Andy Moran as a scowling bridesmaid?

David Moran is aware of it and the subsequent intervention of O’Connor to get it taken down.

O’Connor grimaced when he heard about it, figuring it was in poor taste. What would the players think?

“I’d say they would have given Jack a good slagging anyway,” said Moran, midfield general of Kerry’s 2022 All-Ireland winning team.

“No, look, there’s a line there and whether people thought it was crossed ... I think the players will just try to not go there. They have too much to be worried about in the week of an All-Ireland final to be thinking like that.

“I’m sure Mayo would probably use it as motivation, but we’ve used that stuff before, some of the [Joe] Brolly stuff, that some guys would have used at the time about people being written off.

“But I don’t think the Kerry players ... like, it wasn’t from the county board, or it wasn’t a representation of the group. So I don’t think the Kerry players would pay too much attention to it.”

The episode will certainly go down as a first for O’Connor, who is currently in the fifth season of his third term as Kerry manager.

Mayo's Ryan O'Donoghue celebrates scoring a goal against Louth in the semi-final on July 11th. Mayo's performance on the day sees them through to the final against Kerry on Sunday. Picture: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Moran featured under the Dromid Pearses man for the 2009 and 2022 All-Ireland wins.

He reckons O’Connor’s greatest strength has been assembling multiple All-Ireland winning teams and embracing the changing times.

“When I came into the set-up, as a 20-year-old in 2008, it was very different to what a 20-year-old was experiencing when I finished up,” said Moran.

“When I finished up, you had social media. It was a whole different world.

“Jack was dealing with guys in the mid-90s, or even with Páidí Ó Sé [as one of his selectors], and he was able to have relationships and man-manage people, which is a completely different kettle of fish to now, different problems, different things to worry about, totally different issues. I think that’s fascinating.

“He went through the whole drink bans, then no drink bans. Golf, then no golf. It just changed so much because he’s been there so long. It’s amazing that he’s been able to excel at everything that’s relevant at a particular time.”

O’Connor has more often than not been the bride, in truth, tossing out the bouquet after landmark All-Ireland final wins. Five of them in all, the first two at Mayo’s expense.

Back then, in 2004 and 2006, O’Connor was mainly the coach, Pat Flanagan the team trainer. Now, he’s more like the CEO of a small enterprise.

“I don’t think he’s very complicated, he likes to keep it simple,” said Moran, son of Kingdom great Ógie.

“Jack loves a kicking game. He likes the traditional Kerry football way.”

Moran expects we’ll see plenty of kicking on Sunday, and a good chunk of it directed at the inside forwards.

“Jack does like that. He was probably the first to put Kieran [Donaghy] in there, and before that he had Ronan O’Connor inside at full forward. He was always a big fan – even with Tommy [Walsh] coming in – of the big full forward. So I would be surprised if that wasn’t used," he said.

“Even in 2022, in the semi-final and final, we put in an awful lot of long balls, Graham O’Sullivan particularly into David [Clifford]. So I would expect that, especially some of those Mayo players are in their first All-Ireland final. It’s daunting and those high balls are hard for defenders. It’s rolling the dice a little bit.”