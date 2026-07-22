Darragh Ó Sé: In this All-Ireland final, it’s hard to see anything other than a Kerry win

The more I think about Sunday’s All-Ireland final, the more straightforward it looks. This wouldn’t normally be the way of it. Most years, you spend the week talking away about how it’s going to be a close one and how there’s very little to choose between the two teams. But I think when you stand back from it this time around, it’s very hard to come up with anything other than a Kerry win.

I might turn out to be wrong. If I am, it wouldn’t be the first time or the last time. But you have to break these games down to known metrics and you can only go with what’s in front of you before a game. To me, there’s a very clear line of form here – Kerry have beaten Dublin, Tyrone and Armagh in their last three games, Mayo have beaten Louth and Cork and lost to Tyrone.

I’m not saying Mayo can’t improve. All I’m saying is that the evidence we have so far is that Kerry have been beating a higher level of opponent than Mayo have. So that has to be the starting point. What are these teams capable of? If we go by the results so far, Kerry are capable of beating All-Ireland contenders. We can’t say the same about Mayo. Not yet anyway.

The other thing Kerry have in their favour is the experience of winning finals. All these players have won an All-Ireland and a lot of them have won two. The likes of Paul Geaney and Paul Murphy have three. They know how these games go. The occasion won’t affect them. Being favourites won’t affect them. These are all things Kerry don’t have to worry about.

Jack O’Connor knows the road as well, obviously. In the build-up to a final, Jack always puts a high premium on freshness. That’s his number one requirement going into any final – that every Kerry player heads to the stadium feeling fresh and ready to perform. He’s been around for a few losing finals and that can help as well. He knows what has worked and what hasn’t.

Kerry's Paul Murphy and Niall Devlin of Tyrone in the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final at Croke Park on June 27th. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

O’Connor won’t complicate things. The Kerry attitude to finals is fairly simple. The starting point is usually something along the lines of, “Where do the opposition think we’re weak?” And once they’ve identified that, they go after it, double down on it and aim to turn it into a strength.

So for this final, Mayo probably think that there’s a bit of joy to be got targeting Dylan Casey and Paul Murphy in Kerry’s full-back line. Tyrone and Dublin both had plenty of scoring chances, so if you’re in the Mayo camp you’re thinking that if those chances fall to Ryan O’Donoghue, Darragh Beirne or Kobe McDonald, then you could be in business.

My guess would be that O’Connor and his management team will be challenging Murphy and Casey and putting the onus on them. Mayo think they’re going to send a couple of young fellas in there to go to town on ye lads – what are you going to do about it? They can do that because they know that if it doesn’t go to plan, Kerry have the personnel to change it up. Tom O’Sullivan is waiting in the wings.

[ Mayo to wear white 1951-inspired jersey in All-Ireland final against KerryOpens in new window ]

That’s what it all comes down to, really. If you look through the squads available to the two managers, Kerry just have more good players than Mayo. They’re able to field a starting team without Tom O’Sullivan, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Paul Geaney and Shane Ryan. Add in Tadhg Morley and that’s five All Stars that O’Connor is able to leave on the bench. He won’t be doing it out of loyalty – he’ll be doing it because he thinks the players ahead of them are in better form.

So the task for Mayo looks very difficult. If they are going to have any chance, I think they will need at least 13 players performing above the ability they have shown so far. All-Ireland finals are about executing the skills of the game at a speed you haven’t had to do them at before. Speed is what separates teams at this level – speed of thought, speed of decision-making, speed of execution.

Mayo's Darragh Beirne in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final between Mayo and Louth at Croke Park on July 11th. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

I would be confident that a lot of the Kerry players’ skills will hold up at a higher speed, purely because we’ve seen them do it before. But you can’t be sure of that with enough of the Mayo players. They might find out very quickly that the things they were able to do against Cork and Louth in Croke Park don’t get them the same results in an All-Ireland final. And by then, it’ll be too late.

[ Mayo hammer Louth to make ninth All-Ireland final this centuryOpens in new window ]

So many unlikely things have to come together for Mayo to win this. They have to shut down both Cliffords and Seánie O’Shea. And by shutting them down, I mean it’s not going to be good enough to say David only scored 1-5 and Paudie was held to 0-4 and Seánie was kept to 0-5 from frees. Those would be respectable enough tallies from a Mayo point of view but that’s 1-14 on the board before either of the Geaneys or the O’Connors or Gavin White or any of the rest of them kick a score.

There are just too many fires for Mayo to put out. The hurling final showed the template – Limerick had all the aces but they also worked like dogs until the game was killed stone dead either side of half-time. That’s what Kerry will be aiming for on Sunday.

Because the really ominous thing for Mayo is that Kerry haven’t put in a complete performance yet. They haven’t opened their shoulders or come off the pitch going, “That’s it, lads – that was the performance we’ve been looking for all year.” No better place than a final for it to happen.

If Kerry do that, it’s going to be a huge ask for anyone to match them. I just don’t see Mayo being up to it.