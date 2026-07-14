Limerick v Galway: TV details, throw-in time, team news for All-Ireland hurling final

What’s happening, where and when?

Munster champions Limerick will face Leinster champions Galway in the All-Ireland senior hurling final at Croke Park. The final will be played on Sunday with throw-in at 3.30pm.

Where can I watch?

You can watch the final on RTÉ2 or BBC Two NI. RTÉ coverage starts at 2.15pm, BBC coverage starts at 3pm. The Irish Times will also have live updates from Croke Park, as well as reaction and analysis from our team of writers.

How can I get tickets?

As is always the case for All-Ireland finals, tickets will not go on general sale. They will instead be distributed through clubs, with the competing counties receiving the largest allocations.

What is the team news?

The starting teams will be named later in the week and will be updated here.

Galway’s main concern is if Rory Burke can get back fit, who limped off with a hamstring injury during the Leinster final.

“Everyone knows it’s a hamstring injury. He’s working really hard with the medical team. It’s just time and see how the next two weeks go for him,” manager Micheál Donoghue said.

Meanwhile, Cian Lynch has declared himself fit and available to captain Limerick despite not starting against Clare because of a leg injury.

“I had the niggle [last week] and I’m just grateful to our strength and conditioning and our physios, you trust in them that you’ll be able to have a part to play in the game,” Lynch said after coming on late against the Banner. Limerick picked up no fresh injury concerns arising from their win over Clare.

What were their paths to the final?

Galway finished second in the Leinster Championship table, losing to Dublin in the round robin, but they hammered them in the Leinster final, winning 4-29 to 4-15. In the All-Ireland semi-final, Galway came from behind to comprehensively beat Cork 2-26 to 1-18.

Limerick also finished second in their provincial round robin and in similar fashion lost to Cork, but beat them in the Munster final, although by a much tighter margin 1-21 to 2-17. Then they had another tight game against Clare in the semi-final, where they were behind for long periods of the second half but managed to get through 1-21 to 1-19.

What is at stake?

The winner will get the Liam MacCarthy Cup, with Limerick looking for their first victory since 2023, when they completed four in a row. They are looking to win their 13th title, while Galway are looking for just their fifth, and their first since 2017. The Tribesmen have lost five finals this century, while Limerick have only lost one.

Who is the referee?

Colm Lyons from Cork is the referee. It will Lyons’ second time officiating a senior All-Ireland decider having previously taken charge of the 2022 final when Limerick beat Kilkenny.

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