Orlagh Nolan and Kate Sullivan strike late to send Dubs into All-Ireland semi-finals

Dublin's Lauren Magee is blocked by Aimee Corcoran of Cork during the All-Ireland SFC quarter-final at Parnell Park on Saturday. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Dublin joint manager Paul Casey said his players were delighted to be in the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-finals after staging a dramatic comeback win over Cork, 3-11 to 2-13.

Orlagh Nolan and Kate Sullivan got the late goals to deny a Cork side who led by 1-7 to 1-6 at the break.

“Cork have brought plenty of high drama this year and unfortunately for them, they were on the end of it today, but very proud of the girls,” said Casey. “The way they fought to the end. It was far from the perfect performance and we have a lot of work to do. To pull it out of the fire like that, it was fantastic. We’re delighted to be in the semi-final now.”

Cork manager Joe Carroll, who guided the team to the Lidl Division 1 league title earlier this year, said: “In ladies football and even in men’s football now, a five-point lead isn’t a five-point lead anymore with two-pointers and things like that.

“The goals happened very quickly and the clock didn’t come fast enough for us unfortunately. But the future is looking bright. Last year’s minors won the All-Ireland and a lot of them should be coming on board next year.”

Dublin will now meet Kerry in the semi-finals after Mark Bourke’s side saw off Meath by 2-14 to 0-8, with first-half goals from Síofra O’Shea and Mary O’Connell sending them on their way to victory.

Cork's Abigail Ring celebrates scoring her side’s second goal against Dublin. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

“We just wanted to get back in a semi final again and have another cut at it and to do that we had to win today,” said Bourke. “The turnovers by our backs – the likes of Emma Costello and Aoife Dillane – made huge contributions. We asked for intensity from the team and they gave it to us.”

Emma Duggan shot 0-5 for Meath but the concession of the two goals when they had the wind in the opening half was costly and manager Wayne Freeman knew they were up against it after that.

“I’m gutted with the result overall,” said Freeman. “We had the breeze in the first half and were going okay, but we were a little bit sloppy at times in our attack which meant that they transitioned down and got goals out of it. We are really disappointed with the two goals and I think that was the winning and losing of the game.”

Armagh booked their semi-final place with a hard-earned 3-9 to 1-12 win over Kildare. Two goals from Aimee Mackin helped Armagh lead by 2-5 to 0-6 at the break, and manager Gregory McGonigle said they were determined to make an impact after getting caught up in the relegation battle last year.

“People asked me at the start of the year why I was coming back. It was to right the wrong from where we finished up in 2024 and that’s our job no matter who we play,” said McGonigle. “It’s massive for Armagh football to be looking forward to an All-Ireland semi-final.”

Kildare's Lisa Shaw is held off by Aoife McCoy of Armagh. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Kildare fought back after Kelly Mallon had got a third goal for Armagh. A goal from Alannah Prizeman got Kildare back in contention but while they couldn’t rescue the game, manager Pat Sullivan said the future is bright for the Lilywhites.

“Proud is the word I would use for this bunch of players,” said Sullivan. “They’re a credit to their clubs and their families, what they have put in this year. We have built a very strong unit within our squad and I think it’s starting to show now.”

They will now play Galway in the semi-finals after the Tribeswomen defeated neighbours Mayo by 2-20 to 1-6 at Tuam Stadium on Sunday evening.

A goal from Sinéad Cafferky for Mayo saw the sides turn around level at 0-6 to 1-3 at half-time, but two goals from Kate Thompson sent Galway on their way to an emphatic victory as they made the most of the wind after the restart.

“Even though we went in a decent enough spot, we felt there was a lot more in us, particularly with the wind as well,” said Galway manager Daniel Moynihan. “Obviously having an extra player for those first eight, nine minutes was important too for us, but we really shone in that second half and it was good to see.”

Meanwhile, Munster neighbours Waterford and Tipperary will meet in the relegation decider with the losers dropping to the intermediate grade for 2027. Donegal secured their top flight status with a 2-11 to 1-11 win over Waterford after extra-time, while Tyrone defeated Tipperary by 0-16 to 1-9 on Saturday in the other play-off game.

Wicklow will drop to the junior grade in 2027 after they were defeated by Laois, 1-15 to 2-9, in the intermediate relegation play-off.

TG4 All Ireland Senior Cha m pionship quarter-finals

Armagh 3-9 Kildare 1-12

Kerry 2-14 Meath 0-8

Dublin 3-11 Cork 2-13

Galway 2-20 Mayo 1-6

TG4 All Ireland Senior Cha m pionship relegation play-offs

Donegal 2-11 Waterford 1-12 (AET)

Tyrone 0-16 Tipperary 1-12

TG4 All Ireland Inter m ediate Cha m pionship relegation play-off

Laois 1-15 Wicklow 2-9