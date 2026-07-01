All-Ireland football semi-finals sell out in minutes amid ‘phenomenal’ demand from fans

Tadhg McDonnell of Louth celebrates after the All-Ireland quarter-final win over Monaghan at Croke Park. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Tickets for both All-Ireland senior football semi-finals sold out within minutes on Wednesday afternoon.

Mayo’s semi-final clash against Louth at Croke Park on Saturday, July 11th and Dublin’s meeting with Kerry in the last four on Sunday, July 12th will both be full houses after a surge in demand from supporters on Wednesday.

Tickets for the Mayo-Louth game went on sale via Ticketmaster at 12pm but were instantly snapped up by fans, with none available online long before tickets went live at 2pm for the Dublin-Kerry clash.

Surprisingly, it took a little longer to shift all the tickets for that encounter, but by 5pm there were only a handful of single tickets remaining for the fixture.

“The response has been phenomenal and it is probably the greatest demand for tickets we have had in any given year for two semi-finals on the same weekend,” said GAA spokesman Alan Milton.

Ticket allocations to all counties involved have been distributed and Croke Park officials are not expecting any to return for general sale.

Andy Moran has guided Mayo back to an All-Ireland semi-final for the first time since 2021, while Louth are at this stage of the championship for the first time since 1957.

The counties have met twice previously in the championship – Mayo winning the 1950 All-Ireland final and also a 2023 group stage match – but this is the first time they will have played each other in an All-Ireland semi-final.

The curtain-raiser to Saturday’s 6pm throw-in will be the Tailteann Cup final between Down and Wicklow at 3.30pm.

Fans look on as Kerry’s Seán O’Shea prepares to kick the winning point in the 2022 All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Dublin and Kerry is one of the GAA’s most storied rivalries. Jack O’Connor’s reigning champions are favourites to win the All-Ireland but Dublin have hit an unexpected run of form in recent weeks, during which they have beaten Donegal and Galway.

The Dublin-Kerry game will throw-in at 4pm and will be preceded by the All-Ireland junior football final.

Adult stand tickets for the semi-finals are priced at €60 with terrace tickets costing €40. Concessions were available for juveniles (€10) and students/OAPs (€55).

The huge demand for tickets ensures almost 165,000 spectators will pass through the turnstiles over the football semi-final weekend, bigger numbers than attended last year’s two games at the same stage of the competition.

The Saturday evening clash between Kerry and Tyrone last July attracted a crowd of 62,434, while the Sunday showdown between Donegal and Meath reached 82,000.

This weekend will see the two All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals take place at GAA headquarters.

There are currently still tickets for both days but the Cork v Galway is expected to push towards capacity by the time it throws-in at 3.30pm on Saturday.