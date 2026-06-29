Clare to face Tipperary, Waterford draw Kilkenny in All-Ireland Senior Camogie quarter-finals

Clare’s Áine O'Loughlin during last year's All-Ireland quarter-final against Waterford. This time out, the Banner face another Munster rival, Tipperary. Photograph: Tom O'Hanlon/Inpho

Munster champions Tipperary will take on Clare in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie quarter-finals at Croke Park on Sunday, while provincial runners-up Waterford will meet Kilkenny on Saturday.

The games will be played as double-headers with the All-Ireland Senior Hurling semi-finals, with Clare to feature in both Sunday fixtures. The Banner will play Limerick in the second semi-final of the weekend (throw-in 4pm) after Saturday’s clash between Cork and Galway (throw-in 3.30pm).

The camogie draw was held on Monday morning after the weekend’s action confirmed the counties still in the reckoning for the O’Duffy Cup.

Last year’s All-Ireland finalists Galway and Cork earned places in the last four after topping Group One with respective wins over Tipperary and Waterford on Sunday.

In Group Two, Kilkenny and Clare topped the table to progress to the quarter-finals after taking wins over Wexford and Offaly on Saturday. The defeat in Birr brought an end to the Faithful’s season, Limerick joining them after they drew with Dublin in Cappamore.

Wexford, without a win throughout the All-Ireland series, knew ahead of the weekend that they would be facing a relegation playoff, with Saturday’s results confirming Dublin as their opponents.

Weekend fixtures (all live on RTÉ)

Saturday

Senior Camogie quarter-final: Waterford v Kilkenny, Croke Park, 1pm

Senior Hurling semi-final: Cork v Galway, Croke Park, 3.30pm

Sunday

Senior Camogie quarter-final: Clare v Tipperary, Croke Park, 1.30pm

Senior Hurling semi-final: Clare v Limerick, Croke Park, 4pm