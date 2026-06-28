All-Ireland SFC semi-finals: Kerry to play Dublin on Sunday, July 12th

Kerry and Dublin will meet at 4pm on Sunday, July 12th in Croke Park after the fixtures were set for the All-Ireland SFC semi-finals following the conclusion of the quarter-finals.

Mayo will play Louth at 6pm on Saturday, July 11th in the other semi-final at Croker. Both games will be shown live on RTÉ and BBC.

Earlier that Saturday, the Tailteann Cup final between Down and Wicklow will be at 3.30pm, live on RTÉ. The All-Ireland JFC final will be played before Dublin against Kerry on Sunday.

Kerry made the semi-finals with a four-point win over Tyrone, while Dublin were four-point winners over Galway. Mayo beat Cork by five points on Saturday, while 14-man Louth beat Monaghan by three points.