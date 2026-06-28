All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals live updates: Louth play Monaghan before Dublin face Galway

All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals: Louth v Monaghan, Croke Park, 1.45pm (RTÉ); Dublin v Galway, Croke Park, 4pm (RTÉ).

All-Ireland senior camogie championship – Group 1 (3.30pm): Cork vs Waterford, Páirc Uí Rinn; Galway vs Tipperary, Kenny Park, Athenry.

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Eamon McEneaney knows Monaghan and Louth like no one else could. After a superb playing career for the Monaghan and a stint as their senior manager, he has gone on to lead the Wee County at senior level, and is the current Louth minor manager. Gordon Manning got his unique perspective on their clash this weekend and the relationship between the neighbouring counties.

[Eamon McEneaney’s divided loyalties: ‘It’s very hard for that not to be your first love’]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals in Croke Park. Kerry and Mayo put themselves into the draw for the semi-finals yesterday, and they’ll be joined by two other teams by 6pm tonight.

First up, there’s a local derby as Louth take on Monaghan at 1.45pm, with both sides having a good chance of making a rare semi-final appearance. ‘Rare’ doesn’t really cut it for Louth though, as their last semi was in 1957.

Then at 4pm, Dublin take on Galway in the last quarter-final. The Dubs shocked Donegal last week, but face a tough task in Galway, who are seen as the most likely challengers to the favourites, Kerry.

There’s also senior camogie action at 3.30pm, as Cork face Waterford and Galway take on Tipperary on the final day of Group 1. We’ll bring you updates on all the games throughout the day.

If you don’t quite know how the Camogie championship might shake out after the groups, Muireann Duffy has all the info you need. Reigning champions Galway against Tipperary need a win to book their semi-final spot from Group 1.

[Camogie permutations: Who can make quarters and semis with one game to go in group stage?]

Malachy Clerkin had an interesting chat with Brian Fenton ahead of Dublin’s clash with Galway. The midfield great might have proved just how much of a perfectionist he was in his playing days by saying his main takeaway as a player from the Donegal victory would have been “how good are Donegal, really?”

[Brian Fenton: ‘As a player, I’d be thinking, how good are Donegal? What did we actually beat?’]