Weekend GAA fixtures: All-Ireland football quarter-finals throw-in times and TV details

Saturday

All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final

Limerick v Tipperary, Gaelic Grounds, 3pm – Live on TG4

It is not a surprise that for the second year in a row the All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final is being contested by two Munster counties. In the current championship system, there are a lot of cross-provincial matches in the knockout phase and the last nine such matches have been won by Munster teams. No Leinster championship side has won the All-Ireland in 12 years. And we wonder why the senior championship is broken?

Tipperary are the only unbeaten team in this year’s championship, and they’ve already beaten Limerick twice, including in the Munster final. Along the way they have scored 19 goals in six games, which is an extraordinary tally. Limerick, though, have improved enormously after a slow start to the Munster championship and were hugely impressive against Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final. They’ll be hard to break down but Tipp might shade it. Verdict: Tipperary

All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals

Mayo v Cork, Croke Park, 4pm – Live on GAA+

Both teams are bound to be happy enough with their assignment here, even if neither county has a great recent record in Croke Park. Mayo have lost three of their last four there, with only a win against Kildare in 2022 to break the streak. Cork have fared even worse, with eight defeats in a row and no win at HQ since 2013. There’s a relatively clean bill of health on both sides, with Paddy Durcan Mayo’s main injury worry.

Paddy Durcan is Any Moran's main injury concern ahead of Saturday's All-Ireland quarter-final against Cork. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Cork’s shooting has been a huge plus – they’ve averaged six two-pointers a game in the All-Ireland series, putting them well out in front of everybody on that metric. Oddly enough, Mayo’s most coherent defensive display came in the Tyrone game, which they ultimately lost. They have looked ragged otherwise and have given goalkeeper Jack Livingstone far too much to do in his rookie season.

Ultimately, Cork feel like the safer proposition. Verdict: Cork

Kerry v Tyrone, Croke Park, 6.15pm – Live on GAA+

For a county that made its name on being such a stubborn irritant of Kerry in the 2000s, Tyrone have had to bend the knee on plenty of occasions since. Their surprise victory in the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final stands out as their only win in the last six meetings. Few expect them to interrupt that trend here.

Micheál Burns rejoins the Kerry 26 after his suspension, Seán O’Shea and Gavin White got valuable minutes against Armagh. The biggest question is whether or not All Star goalkeeper Shane Ryan will get his place back at any stage – it would be a ruthless call against Shane Murphy, who has been an able deputy.

Shane Murphy has done a solid job between the posts for Kerry in Shane Ryan's absence. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

While Ronan Cassidy, Ethan Jordan and Eoin McElholm have been doing their bit as Tyrone’s newer breed, it was ultimately Niall Morgan and Darren McCurry who hauled them through against Mayo. Neither of them will be waiting around for the next generation to win them another All-Ireland.

Kerry seem to be clicking at just the wrong time for everybody though. Verdict: Kerry

Sunday

All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals

Louth v Monaghan, Croke Park, 1.45pm – Live on RTÉ2

Both Louth and Monaghan will have been happy enough with how the quarter-final draw worked out, both believing this is a game they can win. It’s the third summer in a row they have met in the championship; Monaghan beat Louth last May, while their encounter in June 2025 ended in a draw.

Rory Beggan’s dead leg picked up against Westmeath last week is a concern given he is central to Monaghan’s game plan – not only from kickouts but also for his long-range accuracy with frees. Jack McCarron was superb against Westmeath but in the wide, open spaces of Croke Park, Monaghan’s main threat might well come from the speedster, Stephen O’Hanlon.

Monaghan will need Rory Beggan fighting fit to implement their game plan against Louth. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Louth don’t lack Croke Park experience though and with players like Craig Lennon capable of breaking the lines from deep, they will carry a running threat too. Crucially, they’ve also had an extra week to nurse injuries and get ready for this clash – something Monaghan probably could have done with themselves. In what is likely to be a tight game, that factor could make a telling difference. Verdict: Louth

Dublin v Galway, Croke Park, 4pm – Live on RTÉ2

There was a brilliant defiance to Dublin’s performance against Donegal last weekend. By the end, the Hill was singing again and for a moment it felt like the rest of the country had judged this team all wrong. Ger Brennan and his players will take a huge amount of confidence from that win and will enter this quarter-final with something they’ve not had all season, momentum.

However, the question remains as to whether it was a one-off two fingers to the doomsday merchants. Dublin don’t need to replicate that performance against Galway, they need to better it. Donegal, for all the promise they showed earlier in the season, appeared to be running on empty in their last two games. They put so much into beating Kerry that they were unable to reach those heights again. Will Dublin have the same problems now after last week’s exertions? And how fit is Con O’Callaghan?

Galway appear in good shape to up the tempo against Dublin on Sunday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Of all the teams remaining in the hunt for Sam Maguire, Galway are possibly the freshest. They didn’t exactly have to max out to overcome Kildare, and Pádraic Joyce’s men have had a two-week break since beating Westmeath. Both of those outings were also in Salthill, so Galway enter the knockout phase in good shape.

Shane Walsh, Matthew Tierney and Paul Conroy all looked in good form against Westmeath, while Damien Comer got 20 minutes of game-time. They have the vibes of a team starting to go up through the gears. Verdict: Galway