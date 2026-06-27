Martina McMahon and Robbie McCarthy claim All-Ireland handball titles at Croke Park

Martina McMahon in action against Mollie Dagg in the final of All-Ireland senior softball singles at the National Handball Centre in Croke Park. Photograph: Stephen Marken

There was a sense of deja vu about proceedings at a sold-out National Handball Centre in Croke Park on Saturday as Martina McMahon and Robbie McCarthy claimed the All-Ireland senior softball singles titles in impressive fashion, cementing their respective positions as two of the all-time greats.

However, the big day in the softball season was not without drama, particularly in the men’s decider, as first-time finalist Cormac Finn from Sligo came from behind to force a tiebreaker against McCarthy.

The Mullingar veteran commanded the first game, winning 21-6, and had a big lead in the second before the 22-year-old Finn from Ballymote hit his stride, a spectacular kill from the back wall when defending game-ball the highlight as he snatched it 21-20.

Robbie McCarthy celebrates his win in the All-Ireland senior softball singles final. Photograph: Stephen Marken

McCarthy, though, leant on his experience to dictate the terms in the tiebreaker, running out an 11-1 winner to secure a remarkable 12th title.

“To see the young guys coming through is unbelievable, Cormac’s day is coming and it’s not too far away,” McCarthy said. “At the start of the year I wouldn’t have thought this would happen but it’s unbelievable, I’m delighted.”

Meanwhile, in winning her seventh senior softball singles title, Limerick lefty McMahon was forced to dig deep in the opening game against 24-year-old Mollie Dagg from Kildare, but the Broadford woman found her range in the second and ran out a comfortable 21-18, 21-7 winner.

“I think I was a bit slow out of the blocks, not taking away from Mollie, she played unbelievably, came back well in the first game. It goes to show it’s never over till it’s over.

“[Title] Number seven, I don’t think, no matter how many you have, it’s never enough. But this one is pretty special, it’s my grandmother’s anniversary on Monday so I know she’s looking down on me today.

“I’m just delighted to get over the line today, I want as many titles as I can.”