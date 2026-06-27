Late scores help Limerick pip Tipperary to secure a first minor hurling title in 42 years

Limerick celebrate with the Irish Press Cup after their victory over Tipperary in the Electric Ireland All-Ireland MHC final at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photograph: Stephen Heaney/Inpho

All-Ireland MHC final: Limerick 2-12 Tipperary 1-14

Diarmuid Mullins hailed the inspiration of the Limerick senior hurlers as the Treaty minors bridged a 42-year gap to their last All-Ireland title.

Now, their manager hopes this current crop of under-17s can provide the spark to ensure the county remain contenders at the grade on a consistent basis.

Trailing by three points in stoppage time, Gavin O’Brien netted an audacious 62nd-minute equalising goal before fellow substitute John Ross O’Reilly pointed the 63rd-minute winner in front of 12,526 fans at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

“One thing the Limerick seniors have brought is belief for underage players. All the lads believed if we keep going, going, going, we can get this,” said Mullins.

“It’s great for their development. Not all of them are going to go on and play 20s or senior, but an experience like today is really good for them. Playing in front of a big crowd, making mistakes, recovering from mistakes.

“Look at Sam [Collins], our goalie. In the Munster final, a couple of things didn’t go his way. Look at how well he played today. Look at his puck-outs, look at everything that he did there for us.

“Tipperary lost nothing really in losing the game today. They have a brilliant team and they’ll get players through from that as well.

“But today, it’s Limerick’s day and we just have to make sure that it’s a start to get Limerick back on a more regular basis at minor.

“That’s going to be important for us going forward, because the senior team isn’t going to be there forever. But there’s good players and everyone has to aspire to be a Shane Waters or a Diarmuid Crowe and do as well as they did there.”

Tipperary's Hugo Healy in action against Limerick's John O'Riordan at the Gaelic Grounds. Photograph: Stephen Heaney/Inpho

The Treaty didn’t lead from the third minute until that 63rd-minute winner, but their stern defence kept them in it. Tipp were left to rue a total of 18 wides (against Limerick’s 13) while Sam Collins produced three vital saves.

After landing 1-6, their top scorer Shane Waters lifted the Irish Press Cup to the joy of the home faithful.

Chris Dunne’s juggling run threatened a goal from the throw-in, but Jack Roche got in a hook and Limerick countered for a Crowe point, his first of two early scores.

Tipp were having the better of proceedings, though. Conall Morrisson scored three points and won two frees for Chris Dunne, who chipped in with 0-4, to go four clear. Waters’s reply got Limerick back within one score.

Tipp created a pair of goal chances in quick succession. Morrisson’s bouncer was saved by Sam Collins and Zach O’Keeffe’s rebound flew wide.

Within a minute, KJ Dunne beat two defenders to the sliotar before releasing Chris Dunne to dispatch a bullet to the net for his fourth goal in two games, making it 1-7 to 0-4.

Limerick hit back before half-time to rouse the home support. Eamon O’Sullivan was fouled by James Finn and Caymon Flynn awarded the penalty. Waters arrowed it home to trail 1-8 to 1-5 at half-time.

Amid steadying rain, O’Sullivan pulled another point back before the sides exchanged goal chances, with defenders William Ryan and Conor Collins getting in the way to block shots from KJ Dunne and Crowe.

Limerick's Rian Horgan attempts to score a goal. Photograph: Stephen Heaney/Inpho

Chris Dunne and Waters traded points before KJ Dunne and Chris Dunne stretched Tipp four ahead; 1-11 to 1-7.

Tipp didn’t take a couple of green-flag opportunities as Morrisson came closest. His shot was half-hooked by Sam Mitchell and saved by Sam Collins before lashing the rebound into the side-netting.

O’Brien, a Waters free, and O’Sullivan nibbled the deficit back to the minimum with just under a quarter-hour to play.

Sam Collins pulled off his third save, this time from KJ Dunne. Limerick thought they had a goal of their own to snatch a late lead when O’Reilly’s deflected shot was turned home by Rian Horgan.

After extensive consultation with his umpires, Flynn correctly chalked off the goal for a square ball.

Tipp had gone 11 minutes without a score until Conor Kennedy and KJ Dunne made it 1-14 to 1-11.

But O’Brien and O’Reilly got the late scores to flip this final. In further drama, Xavier Neligan blocked down a last-gasp Shane Ryan chance, before Chris Dunne’s sideline cut floated wide.

LIMERICK: S Collins; S Mitchell, W Ryan, R Collins; J O’Riordan, C Ryan, E Hennessy; X Neligan, J Roche; S Waters (1-6, 1-0 pen, 4f), R Foley, D Crowe (0-2); R Horgan, E O’Sullivan (0-2), Z Bennis.

Subs: G O’Brien (1-1) for Bennis (40 mins); JR O’Reilly (0-1) for Foley (56); P Collins for Roche (59).

TIPPERARY: E Connolly; C Ryan, D Groome, C Collins; O Kennedy, J Finn, T McLoughlin; S Ryan, H Healy; É Tucker, C Dunne (1-7, 5f), C Kennedy (0-2); Z O’Keeffe, C Morrisson (0-3), KJ Dunne (0-2).

Subs: J Moroney for O’Keeffe (48 mins); C Gantley for Healy (55).

Referee: C Flynn (Westmeath).