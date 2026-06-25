‘Look at Dublin’s best 15, it’s a match for anyone’: John Small’s high praise for Dublin football debutants

There is no quick or easy way of telling when Dublin had last introduced eight debutants by this stage of the football championship. Except to say it’s been a long time, and there could yet be one or two more before the season is out.

Those eight debutants have been pivotal in reversing Dublin’s apparent backsliding and sealing their place in Sunday’s quarter-final showdown against Galway at Croke Park. Suddenly anything looks possible.

In his first championship from outside looking in, Dublin’s seven-time All-Ireland winner John Small also believes this current combination of the old and new can be a match for anyone left in contention. Not that Dublin should be resting on their newfound talents just yet.

“The last day against Donegal was a really top performance,” says Small. “One of the best of the championship, so it was very encouraging. They should get huge belief and confidence from that win.

“And I still firmly believe Dublin’s best 15 can match anyone’s in the country. They had a couple of results that they wouldn’t be too happy with, but that’s a little bit to do with the dynamic of the new game as well. It’s quite momentum-based and the games can flip quite quickly.”

Dublin’s eight championship debutants – so far – have been Charlie McMorrow, Liam Smith, Tim Deering, Eoin Kennedy, Seán Guiden, Josh Bannon, Páidí White and Ethan Dunne. Equally impactful have been members of the old guard such as Ciarán Kilkenny, Niall Scully, Con O’Callaghan, along with Small’s younger brother, Paddy.

“I think Charlie McMorrow has been excellent,” says Small. “He’s been really good in playing half-back, one of Dublin’s best players in the whole championship, from that new cohort.

“The likes of Seán Bugler didn’t start of the weekend. He’s a top player, would get into most teams in the country. They have him to come off the bench. So they should be very confident that they can win any game they play. If they get the performance right.”

Small made his Dublin senior debut in 2015 alongside Brian Fenton, both players introduced by then manager Jim Gavin following the previous season’s loss to Donegal. Dublin went on to win the next six All-Irelands in succession.

Dublin's John Small at the launch of the All-Ireland minor football championship final. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

It’s a different era for Dublin now, but Small reckons it’s all about taking the chance whenever it’s handed to you: “I can only speak about my own experience. When I came in, there were a lot of All-Ireland winners. I was probably lucky, in one way, Dublin had just been beaten by Donegal in 2014.

“They were all coming in on the back of a loss. So Jim at the time was probably eager to get one or two new guys in. He gave me an opportunity, and it’s about just taking it.

“In terms of the group now, I think it’s a good time to come in. There’s a big transition of players there, there’s a lot of older guys gone now, so it’s their time to show what they can do.

“There’s still a lot of players who were there already, to help bed that in, integrate those guys to the group. I don’t know if it’s easier now, or if it’s harder, but I think it’s a good time to come in, because you’re going to get an opportunity.”

Other Dublin players have been rediscovering old form: Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne made his debut in 2019 but missed out on three seasons since. Con O’Callaghan’s return to full fitness has also proved pivotal, with some concern now over his fitness for Sunday, given he retired just before extra-time against Donegal.

“He’s obviously very important,” says Small, “but again, if he’s not there, someone else will have to step up, whether it be a Seán Guiden, or someone else. Because this team can give to anyone else on the day, and beat them. They should know that themselves, and I’m sure they do.”

Dublin’s debutants in the championship also differ from the previous era in that they don’t come laden down with underage medals. In recent weeks, Dublin lost to Westmeath at minor, under-20 and senior level and Small believes Dublin’s underage structures possibly need closer attention.

“Dublin should be producing more players. Like when I was playing, there were so many guys bursting at the door to try and come through. If I take myself, Dessie Farrell took our team from under 13 all the way through. I think the centre of excellence will help, because we were struggling in that piece.”

As for Galway back in GAA HQ on Sunday, Small says Dublin’s shorter turnaround might be a disadvantage, but not one they can’t overcome.

“Galway are going to be a force to be reckoned with, they have the extra week on Dublin, which is big, and Dublin played 90 minutes last Sunday. So I’d say a lot of this week will just be recovering, reviewing what happened on the weekend, and taking the positives.”

Of which there are now many.

John Small is an ambassador for the Electric Ireland All-Ireland minor championships.