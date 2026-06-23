All-Ireland semi-final draw will take place at Croke Park following Dublin v Galway quarter-final

The draw for the All-Ireland SFC semi-finals will take place on Sunday evening if one is required. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho

A draw to determine All-Ireland SFC semi-final pairings will take place shortly after the conclusion of the Dublin-Galway quarter-final at Croke Park on Sunday evening, if required.

Should a draw be necessary, it will take place live on The Sunday Game approximately 15 minutes after the last of the four quarter-finals has ended.

The only scenario in which a semi-final draw would not be required is where Mayo, Tyrone and Monaghan all win their respective quarter-finals. Mayo cannot meet either Tyrone or Monaghan again, so if that series of results materialises then Andy Moran’s side would automatically meet the winners of Dublin and Galway.

Should a draw be needed to determine All-Ireland semi-final pairings, it would be an open draw, subject to the avoidance of repeat pairings from the 2026 championship, where possible.

The traditional predetermined revolving rota where provincial champions (or their subsequent conquerors) were aware months in advance of what province they were on a collision course with at the semi-final stages is no longer used.

So, the winners of this weekend’s four quarter-finals would enter any draw with the only stipulation around the pairings that repeat meetings are to be avoided.

Aside from Mayo’s recent games against Tyrone and Monaghan, Munster finalists Cork and Kerry cannot meet either. Dublin and Louth would be kept apart too, having already met twice in this year’s championship.

There are two teams from each of the four provinces left in the competition – Monaghan and Tyrone from Ulster, Dublin and Louth from Leinster, Galway and Mayo from Connacht and Kerry and Cork from Munster.

But Kerry are the only provincial champions remaining in this year’s championship.

Connacht champions Roscommon were eliminated by Monaghan in Round 2 of the All-Ireland series, Ulster winners Armagh were knocked out by Kerry in Round 3 while Leinster champions Westmeath exited at the hands of Monaghan in Round 3.

The last time an All-Ireland final did not have a provincial winner involved was 2010, when Cork beat Down in the decider at Croke Park.

The four quarter-finals will be played at Croke Park this weekend. On Saturday, Cork will play Mayo at 4pm, followed by Kerry against Tyrone at 6.15pm. Both games will be shown live on GAA+.

On Sunday, Louth will play Monaghan at 1.45pm, followed by Dublin versus Galway at 4pm. Both games will be broadcast live on RTÉ.

Both semi-finals will take place on the weekend of July 11th-12th.