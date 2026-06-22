Kerry renew their rivalry with Tyrone as All-Ireland SFC quarter-final draw is made

Kerry and Tyrone will renew their championship rivalry next weekend after Monday morning’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-final draw pitted the sides together in the last eight.
The Kingdom beat Tyrone at the semi-final stages last year and the sides will clash again at Croke Park next weekend after the quarter-final draw produced four evenly balanced matchups.
Dublin will meet Galway, a fixture that will see Ger Brennan meet the Tribesmen for the first time since he received a 12-week ban for an altercation with a member of their backroom team during their league clash at Pearse Stadium in March.
Cork will face Mayo while there will also be a local derby between Louth and Monaghan in the quarter-finals.
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Louth have played several home games in Inniskeen over recent seasons – most recently when the Wee County beat Armagh at the Monaghan venue in Round 2 of the All-Ireland series.
All four fixtures will take place at Croke Park next weekend – double headers on Saturday and Sunday, with the details to be confirmed later today.
ALL-IRELAND SFC QUARTER-FINALS
Galway v Dublin
Cork v Mayo
Tyrone v Kerry
Louth v Monaghan