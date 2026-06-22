Dublin and Galway set for Sunday showdown as quarter-finalists all given seven-day turnarounds

Galway manager Pádraic Joyce celebrates with Paul Conroy after the win over Dublin in the 2024 All-Ireland quarter-final at Croke Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Dublin’s All-Ireland senior football quarter-final against Galway has been fixed for Sunday afternoon at Croke Park, with a 4pm throw-in.

The fixture will form part of a double-header alongside the northeast derby between Louth and Monaghan, which will throw in at 1.45pm. Both games will be live on RTÉ.

Saturday’s bill will see Cork face Mayo at 4pm, followed by Kerry against Tyrone at 6.15pm, with both of those matches to be broadcast live on GAA+.

The Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) took consideration of last weekend’s Round 3 games to ensure all four victorious teams were given a seven-day turnaround for their respective quarter-finals.

The Saturday evening headline slot has over the years regularly been reserved for the Dubs when they are involved in such weekends, but on this occasion they have been granted a Sunday afternoon fixture to provide Ger Brennan’s men with a week to prepare for their last-eight clash against the Tribesmen.

Dublin went all the way to extra-time before beating Donegal at Croke Park last Sunday while Monaghan overcame Westmeath in regulation time in Clones later that same afternoon.

So, the CCCC scheduled both Dublin and Monaghan’s quarter-finals for the Sunday bill.

Kerry’s Paudie Clifford celebrates scoring a point against Tyrone in last year's All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Last Saturday, a David Clifford-inspired Kerry overcame Armagh in Killarney, while Andy Moran’s Mayo beat Meath in Castlebar. Both of their quarter-finals have been fixed for Saturday throw-ins.

Monday morning’s draw from Silverbridge, home club of Jarlath Burns, delivered something for everybody because all eight sides will feel they have a decent chance of progressing to the semi-finals given the balanced nature of the fixtures.

The Dublin-Galway and Kerry-Tyrone clashes are the standout matches.

Brennan will be meeting Galway for the first time since he received a 12-week ban for an altercation with a member of their backroom team during the league clash between the sides at Pearse Stadium in March.

This will be the third consecutive year Dublin and Galway have met in the championship, with each side claiming one victory.

Galway beat the Dubs in an All-Ireland quarter-final at Croke Park in 2024 – a one-point victory that marked the end of Dublin’s reign as Sam Maguire holders.

But Dublin got some measure of revenge last May when they came away from Pearse Stadium with a one-point victory in the round-robin stages of the All-Ireland series.

Kerry and Tyrone will write another chapter in their storied rivalry on Saturday. The sides met at the semi-final stages last year when Kerry won comfortably. The Kingdom also beat Tyrone comprehensively in a 2023 All-Ireland quarter-final, but the Red Hands did get the better of the Kingdom in the Covid-delayed 2021 semi-final.

Cork will be aiming for a first Croke Park championship win since 2013 when they face Mayo on Saturday afternoon.

Louth and Monaghan will be meeting for the third consecutive summer – having played out a draw in the round-robin stages of the 2024 championship and the Farney emerging as winners in the group stages last May.

All-Ireland SFC fixture details (all games at Croke Park)

Saturday

Cork v Mayo, 4pm (Live on GAA+)

Kerry v Tyrone, 6.15pm (Live on GAA+)

Sunday

Louth v Monaghan, 1.45pm (Live on RTÉ)

Dublin v Galway, 4pm (Live on RTÉ)