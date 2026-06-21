Live GAA updates: Dublin v Donegal and Monaghan v Westmeath in football; Cork v Offaly in hurling quarters

Fixtures:

All-Ireland SFC, Round 3: Dublin v Donegal, 1.15pm, Croke Park; Monaghan v Westmeath, 4pm, Clones

All-Ireland SHC quarter-final: Cork v Offaly, 3.30pm, Semple Stadium

Gordon Manning spent a day shadowing referee David Gough last week, as the Meath man took charge of Cork’s shock win over Donegal. Read his very interesting piece from a rare glimpse into the world of top-class refereeing.

[A day in the life with David Gough: ‘I’ll do it as long as I’m contributing to the games’]

The four seeded teams in the football quarter-finals are Louth, Cork, Tyrone and Galway. They will face one of the Round 3 winners, with Kerry and Mayo already in the pot for the draw on Monday.

Dublin and Donegal are up first (1.15pm) to see if they can get into the draw. The sides have only played each other in the league this year, with Donegal coming out on top. Ger Brennan’s return from suspension helped Dublin over the line against Cavan last week, but they face an entirely different prospect this time around.

Ger Brennan takes charge of just his second championship game as Dublin manager, having served a 12-week ban following the league. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

2026 has been a year full of upsets. It’s already guaranteed that the winner of the All-Ireland football championship will have lost a game in the competition this year, and no one would have picked all of the four Round 2A winners to be the seeded quarter-finalists at the start of the season. It’s been a breath of fresh air, and Malachy Clerkin explains that it has a lot to do with the weaknesses of the big teams.

[Malachy Clerkin: Every team is flawed in the football championship, so every team is hopeful]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of yet more knockout championship action. It hasn’t taken long for things to get to the business stage of the championship, and this weekend has provided brilliant match-ups already. In football, Kerry and Mayo advanced to the quarter-finals yesterday, and there’s two more Round 3 games today to figure out the full line-up for the last eight.

First, Dublin welcome Donegal to Croke Park (1.15pm), albeit after a brief effort to drag them to Parnell Park instead. In the end, GAA HQ is the setting for today’s game, with the Ulster side favourites to knock the Dubs out on their own patch.

Then, Leinster champions Westmeath face Monaghan in Clones (4pm), as Mark McHugh’s side seek to continue their brilliant season. It will be a tough task, especially considering the Farney Men knocked out Connacht winners Roscommon in Round 2.

In hurling, Cork take on Offaly in the All-Ireland quarter-final (3.30pm) coming off their Munster final defeat to Limerick two weeks ago. Offaly go into the game as massive underdogs, but having qualified over Kilkenny, the Rebels will have to be careful of their young opponents.