David Reidy update: Clare hurler released from hospital after injury in Dublin game

Clare hurler David Reidy has been released from hospital having been kept in for observation for a period on Saturday night. Reidy was stretchered off the field in the closing minutes of Clare’s victory over Dublin in Thurles after he was hit by a shoulder to the head late in the game.

“Clare hurler David Reidy has been released from hospital and is recovering well following the injury he sustained in yesterday’s game,” the Clare county board said in a statement issued at lunchtime on Sunday.

Reidy, who had come on as a sub a couple of minutes earlier, was treated on the field for about eight minutes and left the field in a neck brace. RTÉ, who broadcast the game live, didn’t show any replays of the incident.

“No one wants to see a stretcher coming out on to the field and the game held up for a period of time,” said Clare manager Brian Lohan after the game on Saturday night. “But we do have brilliant medical staff, an excellent doctor, and he is in good hands. The next couple of hours we will see how he is, how bad he is or how good he is.”

It was the second time in this year’s championship that a Clare player has been forced to leave the field with a head injury. In Clare’s Munster round-robin game against Tipperary, Mark Rodgers received a blow to the head, and though he tried to resume, he was eventually taken off before half-time. Rodgers returned to the team on Saturday night, five weeks after the injury.

“Yeah, Mark coming back from a head injury as well,” said Lohan. “It’s an area that I think the GAA has to look at. Over the last couple of years, it was accepted that anything around the head was a straight red, but that seems to have slipped this year, and certainly we have suffered a number of injuries around the area of concussion, so it is something that the GAA are going to have to look at and the referees are going to have to look at.”

Shane O’Donnell was one of the first players to grasp the seriousness of the situation and immediately beckoned to the sideline for medical help.

“It was scary enough,” O’Donnell said in an interview with RTÉ after the game. “Fortunately, I think he will be okay. We’ll see in a few days, but he looked better than he did in the first 30 seconds of it.”

O’Donnell, who is a clubmate of Reidy’s with Ennis side Éire Óg, has spoken extensively about concussion after he suffered an injury during a Clare training session in 2021.